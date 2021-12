All Times Eastern

Boxing

Inside Boxing Live — Fubo Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

1. FC Köln vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Yellowstone Christian at Montana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Army at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Midway at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Moravian at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Binghamton at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 11 a.m.

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Denver at Butler — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Oregon State at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Penn at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Webber International at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

NCAA Division I Tournament

Quarterfinal, Bridgeforth Stadium, James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA

Montana at James Madison — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now: Bowl Special — SEC Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Bronko Nagurski Awards 2021 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Providence — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Boston University — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

On the Ice – Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

NCAA Division I Soccer Championship

College Cup, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

National Semifinals

Clemson vs. Notre Dame — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Washington — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Brentford vs. Watford — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

QBE Shootout, Tiburón Golf Course, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

RCD Mallorca vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 18

FC Nantes vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Oliveira vs. Poirier — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC 269 Preview Special — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Indiana — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta — ESPN/YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto — MSG Network/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Charles Woodson: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

New York Rangers at Buffalo — MSG Network/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado — Bally Sports Detroit Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver — TN3/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Detroit at Colorado/Florida at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Philadelphia at Vegas/Winnipeg at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Michigan Man — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Tiebreaker — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)