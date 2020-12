All Times Eastern



College Basketball

Men’s — Week 3

Dakota Showcase, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

North Dakota vs. South Dakota — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph’s vs. Western Illinois (at Oxford, OH) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Buffalo — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Florida at East Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Transylvania at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida College at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota — FS1, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Arizona State — FS1, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Marquette at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Bluefield State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

San Diego State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Pembroke at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass at UNH — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mary Hardin Baylor at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State at Drake — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m

Furman at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

Week 15

Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Integration — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Practice 1 — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Champions Golf Club (Cypress Creek & Jackrabbit Courses), Houston, TX

1st Round — Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

European Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 254, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Flyweight World Title: Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor (10/06/2018) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Valasquez vs. Dos Santos III (10/19/2013) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Indiana Pacers — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Memphis Grizzlies — NBA TV, 9:15 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Sacramento Kings — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: San Antonio Spurs — NBA TV, 9:45 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Detroit Pistons — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Team Preview 2020-21: Houston Rockets — NBA TV, 11:15 p.m.

NFL

Thursday Night Football, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight Special: The Analytics Show — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Path to Glory — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN , 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tiger Woods: America’s Son — ESPN, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

TrueSouth: Brownsville — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group A, Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria

CSKA-Sofia vs. AS Roma — Galavisión, 12:30 p.m.

Group B, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Dundalk vs. Arsenal — TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group F, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

Napoli vs. Real Sociedad — UniMás, 12:30 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Letná, Prague, Czech Republic

Sparta Praha vs. AC Milan — TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom

Leicester City vs. AEK Athens — Galavisión, 3 p.m.

Group G, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Antwerp — UniMás, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavisión/TUDN/UniMás, noon

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.