All Times Eastern

Boxing

All Access: Davis vs. Cruz — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Louisville at Michigan State — ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Maryland — ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at North Carolina State — ESPNU, 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina — ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech — ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Penn State — ESPNU, 9:15 p.m.

Warren Wilson at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Carolina Central at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

American at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+,. 6:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Alabama State at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquense — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brown at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Francis-Brooklyn at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall — FS2, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

Boyce at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Centenary (LA) at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at UAB — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma — Bally Sports, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Loyola (Chicago) — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Albany at Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UNLV at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wichita State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Central Florida at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Ohio at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Rust at Troy — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley — BYUtv/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Maryland-Bethesda at Dixie State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

McNeese State at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Boston University at Northeastern — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Warren Wilson at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Missouri Baptist at Illinois State — ESPN3, noon

Arkansas-Little Rock at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, noon

New Orleans at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, noon

Canisius at Duquense — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Winthrop — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Georgia State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Marist at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Samford at Troy — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Buffalo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Chicago State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Hampton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Xavier (LA) at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Villanova — FloSports, 7 p.m.

McNeese State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Syracuse — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Park University (AZ) at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Grambling State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Out of Pocket With Alyssa Lang — SEC Network, 9:15 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle – FS1, 10:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Semifinal

Leg 2, Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

FC Motagua vs. Forge FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m./TUDN, 12:50 a.m. (Thursday, delayed)

English Premier League

Matchweek 14

Southampton vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Watford vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 2;30 p.m.

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Everton vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2006 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Faldo Hurricane Grand Final — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

GOLF Films: St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 9

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m. (rescheduled from October)

Ligue 1

Round 16

Angers SCO vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Girondins de Bordeaux — beIN Sports Xtra, 12:50 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

FC Nantes vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:55 p.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Lille OSC — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports en Español, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Clermont Foot 63 vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Orlando — Altitude 2/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBC Sports California/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Windy City Bulls at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Relationships — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Altitude, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Philadelphia at New York Rangers — NHL Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Canty & Golic — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Jim Valvano’s ESPY Speech — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU/SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)