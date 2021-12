All Times Eastern

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!



Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Welterweights, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Vito Mielnicki, Jr. vs. Nicolas DeLomba — Fox, 8 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin — Fox, 1 p.m.

College Football

Camellia Bowl

Sun Belt Conference vs. MAC, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Georgia State vs. Ball State — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

CrossFit

2021 Rogue Invitational — CBS, 3 p.m.

2021 Rogue Invitational: Women’s Competition — CBS, 4 p.m.

Dogs

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

AKC Fastest Dogs USA — ESPN2, noon

AKC National Championship Preview Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

2021 AKC Premier Cup — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Flyball CanAm Classic — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Hockey

NHL Tonight: 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Schedule Subject to Change

Atlanta at New York — ESPN, noon

Boston at Milwaukee — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix — ABC, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Los Angeles Lakers — ABC/ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 2 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Week 16

Cleveland at Green Bay — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 4:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Arizona — NFL Network/WTTV (Indianapolis)/KSAZ (Phoenix), 8:15 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

All Madden — Fox, 2 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL on Fox Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Network Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: Best of 2021 — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stories of 2021 — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 19

Galatasaray vs. Antalyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:55 a.m.

Trabzonspor vs. Başakşehir — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The Two Bills — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

E60: Ticket Home — ESPNews, noon

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

The Musial Awards — CBS, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)