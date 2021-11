All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

VfB Stuttgart at 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Charleston Southern at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at New Orleans — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown — NESN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Concordia (MI) at Ohio — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at DePaul — FS2, 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Portland State at Iowa — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Illinois — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Morehead State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Hastings at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Wichita State at Missouri — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Montana — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

URI at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, noon

Long Island University at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Carolina State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at Army — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Michigan State at Oakland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas at Cal-Poly — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Elon at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Western Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Weber State at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Bradley at Minnesota — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Samford at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Alcorn State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Drake at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Illinois State at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 13

Boise State vs. San Diego State (at StubHub Center, Carson, CA) — CBS, noon

Ohio at Bowling Green — CBS Sports Network, noon

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPNU, noon

Kansas State at Texas — Fox, noon

Utah State at New Mexico — FS1, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at UAB — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Fox, 4 p.m.

TCU at Iowa State — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — FS1, 8 p.m.

Big Noon Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, noon

Fox College Football Extra, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Volleyball

Women’s

Virginia at Boston College — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Open de España, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Marbella, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s Exhibition

The Match, Wynn Golf Club, Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka — TNT/TBS/truTV/HLN, 4 p.m.

Asian Tour

Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Blue Canyon Country Club (Canyon Course), Phuket, Thailand

3rd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

European Tour

Joburg Open, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Granada — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 15

RC Lens vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Combate Global 27, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ivan López vs. Elias Garcia — Univision/TUDN/Paramount+, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Bantamweight Brawls — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks – ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York — Bally Sports Arizona/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana — TSN4/Bally Sports Indiana, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio — NBC Sports Boston/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah — Bally Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers — NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Terry Bradshaw: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Swann & Stallworth: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Thanksgiving Showdown, TD Garden, Boston, MA

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins — ABC/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — ESPN+/Hulu, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota — TSN3/Bally Sports North, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim — TSN5/RDS/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville — ESPN+/Hulu, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo — TSN2/RDS/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas — Altitude 2/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Islanders — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose — Sportsnet Ontario/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Colorado at Dallas/Pittsburgh at New York Islanders Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m,.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Toronto at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12;30 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Stadium Australia, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Australia vs. United States — FS2, 10 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Best of Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: I Run With Maud — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)