All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 11
St. Kilda Saints vs. Geelong Cats — FS1, 4 a.m. (Monday)
Cornhole
2020 ACL World Championships, Rock Hill Sports & Events Center, Rock Hill, SC
Pro Singles Final/Women’s Doubles Final — ESPN2, noon
Drag Racing
NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN
Qualifying — FS1, 11 a.m.
Finals — Fox, 1 p.m.
Formula 1
70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.
Formula E
Berlin E-Prix, Berlin Templehof Airport, Berlin, Germany
Qualifying — FS2, 8 a.m.
Race, Round 9 — FS1, 1 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
English Championship, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Ware, England, United Kingdom
Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
PGA of America
PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA
Final Round — ESPN+, 10 a.m.
Final Round — ESPN, noon p.m.
Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, MD
Championship Match — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH
Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour
Portland Open, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, OH
Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Faldo Formula — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.
Saratoga Live — FS1, 4 p.m.
Saratoga Live — FS2, 5 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 252 Countdown: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
UFC-The Walk: Miocic vs. Cormier 1 — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
UFC Fight Flashback: Johnson vs. Cormier — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Miocic vs. Overeem — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — ESPN, 7 p.m.
The latest
- Draymond Green wasn’t even subtle with his attempt at tampering with Devin Booker
- Daniel Snyder is suing a media company based in India for defamation
- Aubrey Levy talks theScore’s esports success during the North American sports pause and their new “Sports Are Back” betting campaign
- ESPN confirms ESPN+ price increase to $5.99/month, effective for new subscriptions as of August 12th
National League
Atlanta at Philadelphia — TBS, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers or Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Race — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 2 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
NBA
2020 Restart, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
San Antonio vs. New Orleans — ABC, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Portland — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ABC, 2:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NHL
Stanley Cup Qualifiers
Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Round Robin: Boston vs. Washington — NBCSN, noon
Game 5: Columbus vs. Toronto — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Round Robin: Dallas vs. St. Louis — NBC, 3 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
E:60: Sammy Sosa — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.
E:60 — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: 25 Years and Counting — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
E:60 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
E:60 — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
WTA Tour
Palermo Open, Country Club Time, Palermo, Italy
Final — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.
Prague Open, TK Sparta Praha, Prague, Czech Republic
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Monday)
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Court 1, Bradenton, FL
Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever — ESPN2, 7 p.m.