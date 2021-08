All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Countdown: Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence, Jr. — Fox, 4 p.m.

College Football

The Huddle — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL World Championships

Day 3, Rock Hill Sports & Event Center, Rock Hill, SC

Pro Doubles and Women’s Doubles — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships: St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: Justin Thomas Unlocked — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Westchester Country Club, Rye, NY

Championship Match — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

U.S. Open Epics: 1998 U.S. Women’s Open-Two Winners at Blackwolf Run — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Adirondack, Fasig Tipton De La Rose and Saratoga Oaks Invitational — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Music City Grand Prix, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Race — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 1

OGC Nice vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

FC Girondins de Bourdeaux vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports Español, 8:55 a.m.

FC Metz vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10:55 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:40 p.m.

Stade Rennais FC vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 8:30 a.m.

Best Ligue 1 Matches: 2020-2021 — beIN Sports Xtra, 11 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New York Yankees — Root Sports/YES, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Philadelphia — TBS/SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs — ABC, 7 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network 11 p.m.

MLS

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls — WGN/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Nashville City SC — WBFS/WSFL/WAMI/WUXP, 6 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union — WSBK/WNAC 64.2/WPHL, 6 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC — NBC Sports Bay Area/KCOP, 7 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact — NBC Sports Washington/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Spectrum SportsNet/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Watkins Glen — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas NV

Boston vs. Atlanta — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston, 4 p.m.

Portland vs. Charlotte — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Indiana — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. Miami — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Toronto vs. New York — ESPN2/Sportsnet, 4:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Cleveland — ESPN2/TSN3, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Detroit — ESPN2/TSN3, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix — ESPN2/TSN3, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — ESPN/NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hall of Famer Forever: Enshrinement Special — NFL Network, 10:30 a.m.

The Gold Jacket Class of 2021 — NFL Network, noon

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: In Lombardi’s Footsteps — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Final Destination — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Peyton’s Places — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Hall of Fame Sunday — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NWSL

Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 16

Closing Ceremony, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Live Stream — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBC, 8 p.m.

Adios Tokyo — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Tokyo Gold — NBC, 7 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna (finale) — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

International Club Friendly, Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan — ESPN, 12:25 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: Breakaway — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN Films: 144 — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Bearing Witness: A Profile of Darnella Frazier — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

TrueSouth: Bowman — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth: Fort Benning — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: Brownsville — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

TrueSouth: Oxford — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/US Open Series

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, DC

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Center Court: U.S. Open Series Finals: Citi Open (ATP)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.