All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 21

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, midnight

Fremantle Dockers vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 6, Chicago Credit Union 1 Arena, University of Illinois-Chicago, Chicago, IL

Tri-State vs. Ball Hogs — CBS, noon

Ghost Ballers vs. Trilogy — CBS, 1 p.m.

Triplets vs. Killer 2’s — Triller/FITE, 2 p.m.

Aliens vs. Power — Triller/FITE, 3 p.m.

3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies — Triller/FITE, 4 p.m.

3’s Company vs. Bivouac — Triller/FITE, 5 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Welterweights, The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

Luis Collazo vs. Eimantas Stanionis — Fox, 8 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 1

Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m. (delayed from 08/06)

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships: St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, noon

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Westchester Country Club, Rye, NY

Semifinal Matches — Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Fasig Tipton Lure, Glen Falls, Longines Test, Whitney Stakes, Saratoga Derby Invitational — FS2, 1 p.m.

Hambletonian Stakes — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 1

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Estac Troyes vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 265

Lewis vs. Gane, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Early Prelims — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane — ABC, 3 p.m.

UFC Live: UFC 265 — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Root Sports/YES, 1 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Philadelphia — FS1/SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Chicago/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

If You Build It: 30 Years of Field of Dreams — Fox, noon

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Seaver — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta Union — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC — WSTR/WRBW, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo — Bally Sports North Plus/WUCW/KTBU, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC — TSN4/YES, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC — KTXA/KMPX/KXAN/KTFO, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City — Altitude/Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, 9 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake — Root Sports/KMYU, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Series

United Rentals 176, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

Race — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Watkins Glen — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

Race — CNBC, 4 p.m.

Countdown to Green — CNBC, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Hall of Fame Saturday — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: 2020-21 Improbable Plays — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2020-21 Overtime Moments — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Houston Dash — Twitch, 10 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 15

Basketball

Men’s Bronze Medal Game, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Slovenia vs. Australia — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Game, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

United States vs. Japan — NBC, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s Gold Medal Match, International Stadium Yokohama, Japan

Brazil vs. Spain — NBCSN/Telemundo, 7:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Men’s Gold Medal Match, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

France vs. Russian Olympic Committee — NBC, 8 a.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Republic of Korea vs. Serbia — USA Network, 8:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Women’s Gold Medal Match, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Brazil vs. United States — USA Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)/NBC, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday, joined in progress)

Track & Field

Men’s, Sapporo Odori Park, Sapporo, Japan

Marathon Final — USA Network, 6 p.m.

Handball

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, Yoyogi National Stadium, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Norway vs. Sweden — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, Yoyogi National Stadium, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Russian Olympic Committee vs. France — USA Network, 4:45 a.m. (same day coverage)

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Final, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Group All-Around — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Water Polo

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Hungary vs. Spain — CNBC, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Men’s Gold Medal Match, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Greece vs. Serbia — USA Network, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Men’s and Women’s, Kokugikan Arena, Sumida, Tokyo, Japan

Finals — CNBC, 1:50 a.m. (Sunday)

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020 — Telemundo, noon

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Semifinals: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.