All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 11
Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Brisbane Lions vs. Western Bulldogs — ESPN3, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
KT Wiz at Hanwha Eagles — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Formula 1
70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
Practice 2 — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
English Championship, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Ware, England, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
PGA of America
PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA
2nd Round — ESPN+, 10 a.m.
2nd Round — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, MD
Round of 16 Matches — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour
Portland Open, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, OR
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: Lewis vs. Oleinik — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Abdurakhimov (12/09/2016) — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Texas — FS1, 9 p.m.
National League
San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m. or Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network, 9 p.m.
Interleague
Baltimore at Washington — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
NASCAR
NASCAR Gander RV Outdoor Truck Series
Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Race — FS1, 6 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay — FS1, 5:30 p.m.
NBA
2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena/VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL
Oklahoma City vs. Memphis — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Orlando vs. Philadelphia — TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto — TNT, 9 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.
NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
Stanley Cup Qualifiers
Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 4: New York Islanders vs. Florida — NBCSN, noon (Islanders lead series 2-1)
Game 4: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal — NBCSN, 4 p.m. (Montreal leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Toronto vs. Columbus — NBCSN/NHL Network, 8 p.m. (Columbus leads series 2-1)
Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 4: Nashville vs. Phoenix — NBCSN/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.
Game 4: Edmonton vs. Chicago — NBCSN, 6:45 p.m. (Chicago leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Vancouver vs. Minnesota — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m. (Vancouver leads series 2-1)
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Soccer
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
SEC Storied: Croom — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
WTA Tour
Palermo Ladies Open, Country Time Club, Palermo, Italy
Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
UEFA Champions League
Round of 16
2nd Leg, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 2:40 p.m.
2nd Leg, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy
Juventus vs. Olympique Lyonnais — CBS Sports All Access/Galavision, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
Champions League Pre-Match Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Champions League Post-Match Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 5:15 p.m.
Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2, 9 p.m.