Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 21

Carlton Blues vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Canadian Football League

Week 1

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 9 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Duke — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

ESPN8: The Ocho

Table Shuffleboard Crazy Eights — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Minecraft: Battle of the Boroughs — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Foosball World Cup — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Best of Disc Golf — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

2020 Tetris Championships — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Pogopalooza — ESPN2, noon

Strongman: Clash on the Coast Record Breakers — ESPN2, 1 p.m

CROSSNET Sand Series: SoCal — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Tournament — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Stern Heads-Up Invitational — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Air Hockey Invitational — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

World Championship Rototiller Races — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

2021 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

2021 Bagger Bowl — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

52nd Annual World Championship Cow Chip Throwing Tournament — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

2020 USA Mullet Championships — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

2021 US Air Guitar Championships — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

World Chase Tag USA 2021 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2021 ACL World Championships — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

2020 Death Diving World Championship — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m. (delayed from 08/05)

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships: St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, noon

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Westchester Country Club, Rye, NY

Quarterfinal Matches — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Alydar, National Museum Racing Hall of Fame and Troy Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 1

AS Monaco vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

Ligue 1 Season Review — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

LUX Fight League 15

Orozco vs. Torres, Showcenter Complex, Tijuana, Mexico

Undercard — FS2, 7 p.m.

XFC 45

Featherweight Superfight, DeltaPLex Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Daron Cruickshank vs. Guilherme Faria — FS2, 10 p.m.

Combate Global

Bantamweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ricky Bandejas vs. Terry Bartholomew — Paramount+, 11 p.m./Univision/TUDN, midnight

XFC YoungGuns 3

Bantamweights and Lightweights, DeltaPlex Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

James Dunn vs. Austin Bashi — FS2, 1 a.m. (delayed)

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

M-1 Global MMA Live: Series 37 Highlights — Fubo Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York Yankees — Root Sports/YES, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Philadelphia — ESPN/SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA

Salt Lake City Summer League, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

San Antonio vs. Memphis — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Utah Jazz Blue vs. Utah Jazz White — ESPNU/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

They Call It Pro Football — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

This is the NFL: 1991: Show 7 — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Championship Chase ’74: The Autumn Wind — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight: Lightning Season in Review — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 14

Basketball

Women’s Semifinal, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Japan vs. France — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Game, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

France vs. United States — NBC/Peacock, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Bronze Bronze Medal Game, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

TBA — CNBC, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Heats, Women’s Javelin Final, Men’s 5000m Final, Women’s 400m Final, Women’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final, Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final — Peacock, 7:25 a.m.

Women’s, Sapporo Odori Park, Sapporo, Japan

Marathon — USA Network, 6 p.m.

Marathon — NBC, 8 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Women’s High Jump Final, Women’s 10,000m Final, Men’s Javelin Final, Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final, Men’s 4 x 400m Final — Peacock, 6:35 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Women’s, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan

Final Round (weather permitting) — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Women’s Gold Medal Match, International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan

Sweden vs. Canada — USA Network/Universo, 8 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Martins Plavins/Edgars Tocs (Latvia) vs. Cherif Younousse/Ahmed Tijan (Qatar) — CNBC, 9 p.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Anders Bernsten Mol/Christian Sandle Sorum (Norway) vs. Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyankovskiy (Russian Olympic Committee) — CNBC, 10:30 p.m.

Diving

Men’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

10m Platform Semifinal — USA Network, 9 p.m.

10m Platform Final — USA Network, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Qualifications, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Group All-Around — USA Network, 10:40 p.m.

Individual All-Around Final — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Bronze Medal Game, Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

Dominican Republic vs. Republic of Korea — CNBC, 11:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Men’s Bronze Medal Match, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Argentina vs. Brazil — USA Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Water Polo

Women’s Gold Medal Match, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Spain vs. United States — USA Network, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Wrestling

Finals, Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo, Japan

Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final, Men’s Freestyle 97kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final, Women’s Freestyle 50kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final — Olympic Channel, 5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020 — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Ultimate Team — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The All-American Cuban Comet — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: No Experience Required — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Win or Else — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: Quarterfinals: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.