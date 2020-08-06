All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 10

Essendon Bombers vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — ESPN3, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Formula 1

70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Formula E

Berlin E-Prix, Berlin Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Germany

Qualifying — FS2, 8 a.m.

Race — FS2, 1 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

English Championship, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Ware, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA

1st Round — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

1st Round — ESPN, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, MD

Round of 64 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Portland Open, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, OR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 2 pm.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Oakland — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at Pittsburgh — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City or Houston at Arizona — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Semifinal, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Orlando City vs. Minnesota United — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena, Orlando, FL

New Orleans vs. Sacramento — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Milwaukee — TNT, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Toronto vs. Columbus — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 3: Vancouver vs. Minnesota — NBCSN/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis — NBCSN/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Calgary vs. Winnipeg — CNBC, 10:30 p.m. (Calgary leads series 2-1)

NHL Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: King George — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Opinionated 7-Footers — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Palermo Open, Country Club Time, Palermo, Italy

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Rngers FC — CBS All Access/Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Single-Leg Fixture: MSV-Arena, Duisburg, Germany

Sevilla vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports All Access/UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

FC Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — CBS All Access/Galavision, 3 p.m.

2nd Leg, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom

Wolverhampton vs. Olympiacos — CBS Sports Network/UniMás/TUDN, 3 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings — NBA TV, midnight (same night coverage)