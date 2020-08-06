Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 10
Essendon Bombers vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — ESPN3, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball
Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Formula 1
70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Formula E
Berlin E-Prix, Berlin Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Germany
Qualifying — FS2, 8 a.m.
Race — FS2, 1 p.m.

Golf
European Tour
English Championship, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Ware, England, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA
1st Round — ESPN+, 10 a.m.
1st Round — ESPN, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour
Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH
1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

USGA
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, MD
Round of 64 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour
Portland Open, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, OR
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 2 pm.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

MLB
American League
Texas at Oakland — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Interleague
Minnesota at Pittsburgh — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City or Houston at Arizona — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Semifinal, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Orlando City vs. Minnesota United — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA
2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena, Orlando, FL
New Orleans vs. Sacramento — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Milwaukee — TNT, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas — TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL
Stanley Cup Qualifiers
Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Toronto vs. Columbus — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 3: Vancouver vs. Minnesota — NBCSN/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis — NBCSN/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: Calgary vs. Winnipeg — CNBC, 10:30 p.m. (Calgary leads series 2-1)

NHL Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
SEC Storied: King George — SEC Network, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
The Opinionated 7-Footers — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis
WTA Tour
Palermo Open, Country Club Time, Palermo, Italy
Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

UEFA Europa League
Round of 16
2nd Leg, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany
Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Rngers FC — CBS All Access/Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Single-Leg Fixture: MSV-Arena, Duisburg, Germany
Sevilla vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports All Access/UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland
FC Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — CBS All Access/Galavision, 3 p.m.

2nd Leg, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Wolverhampton vs. Olympiacos — CBS Sports Network/UniMás/TUDN, 3 p.m.

WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings — NBA TV, midnight (same night coverage)

