All Times Eastern

CFL

Week 1

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Preliminary Round: Leg 1, Estádio Isidoro Beaton, Belmopán, Belize

Verdes vs. Santos — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Preliminary Round: Leg 2, Estádio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Comunicaciones FC vs. Once Deportivo Ahuachapan — FS2, 10 p.m.

Copa do Brasil

Round of 16: Leg 2, Arena das Dunas, Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil

ABC vs. Flamengo — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN: The Ocho

American E-Kart Championship — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dodge Juggle — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Foosballers Documentary — ESPN2, midnight

Slippery Stairs as Part of the Ocho — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

2019 Golden Tee World Championship — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Jelle’s Marble Runs — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Putt Putt World Championship — ESPN2, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

2019 Las Vegas Highland Games — ESPN2, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Professional Arm Wrestling Championship — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

IDEAL Electricians National Championships — ESPN2, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Stupid Robot American Championships — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships: St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Westchester Country Club, Rye, NY

Round of 16 Matches — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Birdstone Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Face-Plant Knockouts — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York Yankees — Root Sports/YES, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Florida, noon

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia at Washington — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — ESPN/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — Fox, 8 p.m.

NFL on Fox Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 13

Basketball

Men’s Semifinal, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

France vs. Slovenia — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Women’s Semifinal, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

United States vs. Serbia — NBC, 12:40 a.m. (Friday)

Volleyball

Men’s Semifinal, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

France vs. Argentina — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s, Sapporo Odori Park, Sapporo, Japan

Men’s 50km Race Walk Final — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s 20km Race Walk Final — NBCSN, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

Women’s, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Canoe Sprint

Men’s and Women’s, Sea Forest Waterway, Kōtō, Japan

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 8:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Tina Graudina/Anatasija Kravcenoka (Latvia) vs. Anouk Verge-Depre/Joana Heidrich (Switzerland) — CNBC, 9 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Mariafe Artacho de Solar/Taliqua Clancy (Australia) vs. April Ross/Alix Klineman (United States) — NBC, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s Gold Medal Match, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Sweden vs. Canada — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Field Hockey

Women’s Bronze Medal Match, Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Great Britain vs. India — CNBC, 12:45 a.m. (Friday, same day coverage)

Gold Medal Match, Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Netherlands vs. Argentina — USA Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Diving

Men’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

10m Platform Preliminary Round — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Water Polo

Men’s Semifinal, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Greece vs. Hungary — CNBC, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Handball

Women’s Semifinal, Yoyogi National Stadium, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

France vs. Sweden — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Friday, joined in progress)

Wrestling

Men’s and Women’s, Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba, Japan

Men’s Freestyle 65kg Semifinals, 97kg Semifinals, Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinals, Men’s Freestyle 74kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final, 125kg Bronze Medal Matches and Final, Women’s Freestyle 53kg Final — Olympic Channel, 5:15 a.m. (Friday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020 — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Tu Fútbol – Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

USA Today Sports Seriously — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.