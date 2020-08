All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 10

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Demons — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Hanwha Eagles — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: John Daly, 1991 — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Phil Mickelson, 2005 — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods, 1999 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Tiger Woods, 2000 — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Rory McIlroy, 2014 — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Seattle — ESPN, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Minnesota — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Yankees — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena/VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Miami — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 2: Florida vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, noon (Islanders lead series 1-0)

Game 2: Columbus vs. Toronto — NBCSN, 4 p.m. (Columbus leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Carolina vs. New York Rangers — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (Carolina leads series 1-0)

Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 2: Arizona vs. Nashville — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m. (Arizona leads series 1-0)

Game 3: Calgary vs. Winnipeg — NHL Network, 6:45 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 2: Minnesota vs. Vancouver — USA Network, 10:45 p.m. (Minnesota leads series 1-0)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Palmermo Open, Country Time Club, Palmermo, Italy

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm — ESPN2, 9 p.m.