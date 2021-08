All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Florida at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 16: Laredo to Santa Cruz de Bezana — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Show — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Gambling

Best Bets — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Payne Stewart Award — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF 2021 Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship

Bronze Medal Game, WinSport Arena, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Finland vs. Switzerland — TSN4/NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Gold Medal Game, WinSport Arena, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

United States vs. Canada — TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s World Championship Pregame — TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global: Especial — TUDN, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — YES/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — FS1/Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports South/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Epic Moments — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

High Tops: Best of 1st 2nd Round Playoffs 2021 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

High Tops: Best of Conference & NBA Finals 2021 — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks : The Dallas Cowboys — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Paralympics

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Best of Day 7 — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Tennis — NBCSN, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 6 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Preview — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Inside Line — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Confidential — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

E60: Comeback Season-Sports After 9/11 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open: Novak Djokovic vs. Holger Rune and Viktorija Golubic vs. Bianca Andreescu — ESPN, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/NESNplus/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Sun — Twitter/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx — Amazon/Bally Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/WCIU/Bally Sports Arizona Plus, 10 p.m.