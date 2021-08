All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Championship, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Boeheim’s Army vs. Team 23 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football

Northeast Conference Media Days — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

American Athletic Conference Media Day Pregame Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football 2021: The Power Rankings — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football Live: Schedule Breakdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Preliminary Round: 1st Leg, Estádio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Santa Lucía vs. Metropolitan — FS2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Preliminary Round: 1st Leg, Estádio Nacional, Managua, Nicaragua

Diriangén vs. Marathón — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MLB Network/MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at Cincinnati — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland — Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features-Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Salt Lake City Summer League, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis vs. Utah Jazz Blue — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Utah Jazz White — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

California Classic Summer League, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Golden State vs. Sacramento — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Road to Victory: The New York Rangers Story — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 11

Soccer

Men’s Semifinal, Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan

Japan vs. Spain — NBCSN/Universo, 7 a.m.

Basketball

Men’s Quarterfinal, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Australia vs. Argentina — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinals, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Australia vs. United States — USA Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Japan vs. Belgium — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Quarterfinal, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes (Canada) vs. Mariafe Artacho del Solar/Taliqua Clancy (Australia+) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal, Shiokaze Park-Centre Park, Tokyo, Japan

Ilya Leshukov/Konstantin Semenov (Russian Olympic Committee) vs. Anders Bernsten Mol/Christian Sandlie Sorum (Norway) — CNBC, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

Men’s Quarterfinals, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Poland vs. France — USA Network, 9:50 a.m. (joined in progress)

Women’s Quarterfinals, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Dominican Republic vs. United States — NBC, 12:05 a.m. (Wednesday)

Serbia vs. Italy — NBCSN, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Marathon Swimming

Women’s, Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo Bay, Japan

10km Final — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Women’s, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Decathlon and Heptathlon — USA Network, 8 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals and Women’s 400m Hurdles Final — NBC/USA Network, 10 p.m.

Decathlon and Heptathlon, Women’s 1500m Semifinals, Women’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men’s Hammer Throw Final, Men’s 800m and 200m Finals — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Skateboarding

Women’s, Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan

Preliminary Heats — CNBC, 9 p.m.

Final — CNBC, 11:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Men’s and Women’s Qualifying, Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo, Japan

Women’s Freestyle 53kg & 57 kg and Men’s Freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 86kg & 125 kg — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Canoe Sprint

Men’s and Women’s Qualifying, Sea Forest Waterway, Kōtō, Japan

200m Heats — CNBC, 10:30 p.m.

200m, 500m, Double 1000m Quarterfinals — CNBC, 12:15 a.m. (Wednesday)

Water Polo

Men’s Quarterfinal, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

United States vs. Spain — CNBC, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Diving

Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

10m Platform Qualifying — USA Network, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Equestrian

Final, Equestrian Park, Tokyo, Japan

Individual Jumping — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Synchronized Swimming

Final, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Duet Free Routine — USA Network, 6:10 a.m. (Wednesday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020 — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

Somos MLS — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Inside Line — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Confidential — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: US Open Series-Silicon Valley Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.