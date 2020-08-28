Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 14
Port Adelaide Power vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Fremantle Dockers vs. Greater Western Sydney Swans — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
SK Wyverns at NC Dinos — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Football
College Football 150: The American Game: Rivalries — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

eSports
NBA2K League Finals
Wizards District Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ELeague
FIFA 20 FUT Cup
Stage IV — TBS, midnight

Formula 1
Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Liége, Belgium
Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m.

Golf
European Tour
UK Championship, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour
FedEx Cup Playoffs
BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL
2nd Round (Featured Group) — PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour
Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour
NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Ligue 1
Round 2
Olympique Lyonnais vs. Dijon FCO — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: SMith vs. Rakic — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

MLB
American League
Seattle at Anaheim — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

National League
Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague
New York Mets at New York Yankees — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
New York Yankees vs. New York Mets — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The latest

NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Daytona Xfinity — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs
No Games Scheduled

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
No Games Scheduled

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis
Western and Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Women’s Singles Semifinals — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Singles Semifinals — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang