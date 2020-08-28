All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 14

Port Adelaide Power vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Fremantle Dockers vs. Greater Western Sydney Swans — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

SK Wyverns at NC Dinos — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Football

College Football 150: The American Game: Rivalries — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League Finals

Wizards District Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

ELeague

FIFA 20 FUT Cup

Stage IV — TBS, midnight

Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Liége, Belgium

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

UK Championship, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedEx Cup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL

2nd Round (Featured Group) — PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Dijon FCO — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: SMith vs. Rakic — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Anaheim — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at New York Yankees — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Daytona Xfinity — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

No Games Scheduled

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

No Games Scheduled

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Western and Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Women’s Singles Semifinals — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Singles Semifinals — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.