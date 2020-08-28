All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 14
Port Adelaide Power vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Fremantle Dockers vs. Greater Western Sydney Swans — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
SK Wyverns at NC Dinos — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
College Football
College Football 150: The American Game: Rivalries — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
eSports
NBA2K League Finals
Wizards District Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
ELeague
FIFA 20 FUT Cup
Stage IV — TBS, midnight
Formula 1
Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Liége, Belgium
Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
UK Championship, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour
FedEx Cup Playoffs
BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL
2nd Round (Featured Group) — PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour
Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour
NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 2
Olympique Lyonnais vs. Dijon FCO — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Live: SMith vs. Rakic — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Seattle at Anaheim — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
New York Mets at New York Yankees — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
New York Yankees vs. New York Mets — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL
Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green: Daytona Xfinity — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
No Games Scheduled
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
No Games Scheduled
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
Western and Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Women’s Singles Semifinals — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Singles Semifinals — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.