Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 14
Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
KT Wiz at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Canadian Premier League
1st Stage
Atlético Ottawa vs. Cavalry FC — FS2, 7:45 p.m.

Formula 1
Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Liège, Belgium
Practice 1 — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf
European Tour
UK Championship, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour
FedEx Cup Playoffs
BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL
1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour
Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN
1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 1-4 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

MLB (Subject to change)
American League
Oakland at Texas — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

National League
Pittsburgh at St. Louis — MLB Network, 3:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

Interleague
Seattle at San Diego — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

The latest

NBA
No Games Scheduled

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 3: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks — NBCSN 9:45 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis
Western and Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Matches postponed until Friday

WNBA
No Games Scheduled

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang