All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 14

Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Canadian Premier League

1st Stage

Atlético Ottawa vs. Cavalry FC — FS2, 7:45 p.m.

Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Liège, Belgium

Practice 1 — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

European Tour

UK Championship, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedEx Cup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL

1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 1-4 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

MLB (Subject to change)

American League

Oakland at Texas — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — MLB Network, 3:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at San Diego — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

No Games Scheduled

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 3: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks — NBCSN 9:45 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Western and Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Matches postponed until Friday

WNBA

No Games Scheduled