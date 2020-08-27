All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 14
Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
KT Wiz at LG Twins — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
Canadian Premier League
1st Stage
Atlético Ottawa vs. Cavalry FC — FS2, 7:45 p.m.
Formula 1
Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Liège, Belgium
Practice 1 — ESPN, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)
Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
Golf
European Tour
UK Championship, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour
FedEx Cup Playoffs
BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, IL
1st Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour
Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN
1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 1-4 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
MLB (Subject to change)
American League
Oakland at Texas — Fox, 6:30 p.m.
National League
Pittsburgh at St. Louis — MLB Network, 3:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington — Fox, 6:30 p.m.
Interleague
Seattle at San Diego — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
The latest
- Kenny Smith walked off the Inside The NBA set: “I think it’s best for me to just support the players and not be here tonight.”
- Fantasy football participation seemingly poised for a significant dropoff this season, thanks to uncertainty and a lack of enthusiasm
- Dan Patrick, iHeartMedia launching new podcast network with three shows covering sports, entertainment
- This year’s “Quest for the Stanley Cup” will provide “exclusive access” to the NHL bubbles, but raises access questions in the process
NBA
No Games Scheduled
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 3: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks — NBCSN 9:45 p.m. (series tied 1-1)
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
Soccer
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
Western and Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Matches postponed until Friday
WNBA
No Games Scheduled