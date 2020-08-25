All Times Eastern
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at Samsung Lions — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
Canadian Premier League
1st Stage
Pacific FC vs. Valour FC — FS2, 8 p.m.
College Football
College Football 150: The American Game: Evolution of the Game — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
College Football 150: The American Game: Integration — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Inside College Football: Orientation — CBS Sports Network, midnight
Golf
PGA Tour Champions
Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Ozarks National Golf Course, Ridgedale, MO
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1991 Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Holloway vs. Lamas — ESPNews, 9 p.m,
UFC Unleashed: Georges St. Pierre vs. Matt Hughes 2 — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Houston — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Milwaukee — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — FS1 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
Kansas City at St. Louis — MLB Network, 8:15 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Western Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 5: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets — TNT, 6:30 p.m. (Utah leads series 3-1)
Game 5: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 9 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Jazz/Nuggets, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Mavericks/Clippers, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles: Episode 2 — HBO, 10 p.m.
The latest
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 2: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)
Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 2: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m. (Vegas leads series 1-0)
The Russian Five — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Lïnea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Western & Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Doubles 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the Western & Southern Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm — ESPN2, 10 p.m.