All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Samsung Lions — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

Canadian Premier League

1st Stage

Pacific FC vs. Valour FC — FS2, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football 150: The American Game: Evolution of the Game — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Integration — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: Orientation — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Ozarks National Golf Course, Ridgedale, MO

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1991 Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Holloway vs. Lamas — ESPNews, 9 p.m,

UFC Unleashed: Georges St. Pierre vs. Matt Hughes 2 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Houston — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — FS1 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at St. Louis — MLB Network, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL

Game 5: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets — TNT, 6:30 p.m. (Utah leads series 3-1)

Game 5: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 9 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Jazz/Nuggets, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Mavericks/Clippers, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles: Episode 2 — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 2: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)

Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 2: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m. (Vegas leads series 1-0)

The Russian Five — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Lïnea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN/Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Western & Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Doubles 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Western & Southern Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm — ESPN2, 10 p.m.