All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 23

Fremantle Dockers vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Big3

Week 8, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Triplets vs. Tri-State — CBS, 1 p.m.

Killer 3s vs. Trilogy — CBS, 2 p.m.

Ball Hogs vs. Power — Triller/FITE, 3 p.m.

Ghost Ballers vs. 3 Headed Monsters — Triller/FITE, 4 p.m.

Boxing

World Boxing Association Super Welterweight Title, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás — Pay per view, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FSV. Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ABC, 12:25 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 3

Winnipeg Blue Bombers art Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. Santa Clara — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 8

Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Dogs

2021 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Liverpool vs. Burnley — Peacock, 7:25 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Norwich City — Universo, 9:55 a.m./USA Network, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Golf

PGA Tour/FedExCup Playoffs

The Northern Trust, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

European Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship

Group A, WinSports Arena, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland — TSN3, 6 p.m.

Group B, WinSports Arena, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Denmark vs. Japan — TSN3, 9:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Alabama, Lake Placid and Smart N Fancy Stakes — FS2, 2 p.m.

IndyCar

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Race — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Pre Race Show — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Post Race Show — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 2

Alaves vs,. Mallorca — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

Espanyol vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Granada vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

AS Monaco vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

AS Saint-Étienne vs,. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Clermont Foot — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports en Español, 10:30 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Cannonier vs. Gastelum, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees — FS1/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Cleveland — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1/WPIX/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — MASN/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Kansas City/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC — WBFS/WTVX/TSN4, 8 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati — WSBK/WNAC 64.3/WSTR, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC — FS1, 8 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire — WRBW/WGN, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact — WPHL/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas — KTBU/KMPX, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers — KXAN/KTFO/KPTV, 9 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake — Altitude/KSL, 9 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC — TSN1/TSN4/KCOP, 10 p.m.

Mercado MLS — TUDN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Buffalo at Chicago — NFL Network/WIVB/WFLD, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Green Bay — NFL Network/WLNY/WGBA, 4:25 p.m./WCBS, 6 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at Miami — WAGA/WFOR, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina — WBAL/WSOC, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh — NFL Network/WJBK/KDKA, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay — NFL Network (Detroit and Pittsburgh only)/WKRN/WFLA, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas — KTRK/KTVT, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota — WXIN/KMSP, 8 p.m.

Denver at SEattle — KTVD/KCPQ, 10 p.m./NFL Network (joined in progress, Las Vegas and LA only), 10:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams — KVVU/KABC, 10 p.m./NFL Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

OL Reign vs NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 1

Hellas Veronas vs. Sassuolo — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Genoa — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Empoli vs. SS Lazio — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Torino vs. Atalanta — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Gaziantepspor vs.Beşiktaş — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:35 p.m.

Women’s International Champions Cup

Third Place Match, Providence Park, Portland, OR

Barcelona vs. Houston Dash — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Finals, Providence Park, Portland, OR

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Portland Thorns — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Pony Exce$$ — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ABC, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, noon

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: 144 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured: Rocky Bleier — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Bearing Witness: A Profile of Darnella Frazier — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Drinks With Binks: Danielle Lawrie — Fubo Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Drinks With Binks: Field Yates — Fubo Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Stand Up to Cancer — ABC/CBS/Fox/NBC/ESPNews/FS2/E!/Epix2/HBO/IFC/Showtime/Starz/Galavisión, 8 p.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, midnight

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series/ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Sampson Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Women’s Semifinals, Men’s 1st Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s 2nd Semifinal, Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships

Day 3, Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

Finals: Men’s and Women’s 10,000m Walk, Men’s High Jump, Women’s 100m Hurdles, Women’s Hammer Throw, Men’s 110m Hurdles, Men’s 1500m, Women’s Shot Put, Women’s 800m, Women’s 400m, Women’s 200m, Men’s 200m — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

IAAF Diamond League

Prefontaine Classic, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Finals — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream — ESPN2/TSN3/TSN5, noon

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/WCIU, 8 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.