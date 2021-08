All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 265: Countdown — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features-Part 1 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Jump: Free Agency Special — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 10

Soccer

Women’s Semifinal, International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan

Australia vs. Sweden — USA Network/Universo, 7 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima, Japan

Mexico vs. Japan — NBCSN/Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Round of 16, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Jacob Gibb/Tri Bourne (United States) vs. Julius Thole/Clemens Wickler (Germany) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

TBA — NBC, 9 p.m.

Track & Field

Qualifying and Finals, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Women’s 400m Round 1, Men’s 200m Round 1, Women’s Long Jump Final, Men’s 1500m Round 1, Men’s 400m Hurdles Final — CNBC/NBC, 8 p.m.

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1, Men’s Pole Vault Final, Men’s 5000m Round 1, Women’s Hammer Throw Final, Men’s Shot Put Qualifying, Men’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s 800m Final, Women’s 200m Final — Peacock, 6:10 a.m. (Tuesday)

Volleyball

Men’s Quarterfinals, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Japan vs. Brazil — NBC, 12:05 a.m. (Tuesday)

Canoe Sprint

Men’s and Women’s, Sea Forest Waterway, Kōtō, Japan

Women’s Kayak Single 200m Semifinals, Men’s Canoe Double 1000m, Men’s Kayak Single 1000m and Women’s K-2 500 m — CNBC, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Water Polo

Women’s Quarterfinals, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Canada vs. United States — USA Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Diving

Men’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

3m Springboard Final — CNBC, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Gymnastics

Event Finals, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Men’s Parallel Bars, Women’s Balance Beam, Men’s Horizontal Bar — Peacock, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Basketball

Men’s Quarterfinals, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Italy vs. France — USA Network, 4:15 a.m. (Tuesday)

Wrestling

Semifinals and Finals, Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo, Japan

Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg, Women’s Freestyle 68kg and Semifinals: Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg and Women’s Freestyle 62kg — Olympic Channel, 5:15 a.m. (Tuesday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Terrell Owens — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: David Fizdale — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Ultimate Team — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: US Open Series-Citi Open (ATP)/Silicon Valley Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: US Open Series-Silicon Valley Classic (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.