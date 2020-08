All Times Eastern

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Hero Open, Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Drive One Championship, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS1, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Atlanta — TBS, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at San Francisco — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: New Hampshire — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, HP Field House/The Arena, Orlando, FL

Portland vs. Boston — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Orlando — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Houston — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Eastern Conference, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston — NBC, 3 p.m.

Game 1: Columbus vs. Toronto — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Western Conference, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 1: Arizona vs. Nashville — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Game 1: Minnesota vs. Vancouver — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: 42 to 1 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

E:60: The Mike Tyson Collection — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

Versus: Ana Gabriela Guevara — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Biot, France

Men’s Semifinals– Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Finals — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

World Team Tennis Playoffs

Finals, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

New York Empire at Chicago Smash — CBS, noon

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces — ESPN2, 6 p.m.