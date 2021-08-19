All Times Eastern
Canadian Football League
Week 3
Edmonton Elks at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN2, 10 p.m.
College Football
ACC Football Road Trip: Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
The Journey: Big Ten Football: Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Women’s
BYU vs. Ohio State — BYUtv, 9 p.m.
CONCACAF League
Preliminary Round, Estádio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador
Once Deportivo vs. Comunicaciones FC — FS2, 10 p.m.
Cycling
La Vuelta a España
Stage 6
Requena to Alto de la Montaña de Cullera — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour/FedExCup Playoffs
The Northern Trust, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ
1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour
Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID
1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
European Tour
Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (delayed)
LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour
Women’s Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Jonathan Sheppard Stakes and Union Avenue Handicap — FS2, 1 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Professional Fighters League
Playoffs: Women’s Lightweights and Heavyweights, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL
Prelims — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Fighters from Down Under — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: The Ultimate Fighter Champions — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Combate Global — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/YES, 7 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)
NASCAR
Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Week 2
New England at Philadelphia — NFL Network/WBZ/WCAU, 7:30 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Daily Wager — ESPN2, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
USA Today Sports Seriously — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Arena Esport — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
U.S. Open Series/ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Western & Sampson Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH
Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.
Track & Field
IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships
Day 2, Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya
Heptathlon and Event Finals — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)
UEFA Europa League
Playoff: 1st Leg, GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus
AC Omonia vs. Antwerp — Paramount+, 1 p.m.
Playoff: 1st Leg, AutoC Park Randers Stadion, Randers, Denmark
Randers vs. Galatasaray — Paramount+, 1 p.m.
Playoff: 1st Leg, Sinobo Stadium, Prague-Vršovice, Czech Republic
Slavia Praha vs. Legia Warsaw — Paramount+, 1 p.m.
Playoff: 1st Leg, Mestni stadion Fazanerija, Murska Sobota, Slovenia
Mura vs. SK Sturm Graz — Paramount+, 2 p.m.
Playoff: 1st Leg, Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey
Fenerbahçe vs. HJK — Paramount, 2:45 p.m.
Playoff: 1st Leg, Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece
Olympiacos vs. Slovan Bratislava — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
Playoff: 1st Leg, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Rangers vs. Alashkert — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
Playoff: 1st Leg, Allianz Stadion, Vienna, Austria
Rapid Wien vs. Zorya Luhansk — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/TSN1/TSN4/NESN, 7 p.m.
Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury — Twitter/NBA TV Canada/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.
Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/Sportsnet 360/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.
WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.