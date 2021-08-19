All Times Eastern

Canadian Football League

Week 3

Edmonton Elks at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football: Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

BYU vs. Ohio State — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Preliminary Round, Estádio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

Once Deportivo vs. Comunicaciones FC — FS2, 10 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 6

Requena to Alto de la Montaña de Cullera — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour/FedExCup Playoffs

The Northern Trust, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

European Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (delayed)

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Jonathan Sheppard Stakes and Union Avenue Handicap — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Playoffs: Women’s Lightweights and Heavyweights, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

Prelims — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Fighters from Down Under — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: The Ultimate Fighter Champions — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Combate Global — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

New England at Philadelphia — NFL Network/WBZ/WCAU, 7:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Daily Wager — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

USA Today Sports Seriously — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Arena Esport — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series/ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Sampson Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships

Day 2, Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

Heptathlon and Event Finals — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Europa League

Playoff: 1st Leg, GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus

AC Omonia vs. Antwerp — Paramount+, 1 p.m.

Playoff: 1st Leg, AutoC Park Randers Stadion, Randers, Denmark

Randers vs. Galatasaray — Paramount+, 1 p.m.

Playoff: 1st Leg, Sinobo Stadium, Prague-Vršovice, Czech Republic

Slavia Praha vs. Legia Warsaw — Paramount+, 1 p.m.

Playoff: 1st Leg, Mestni stadion Fazanerija, Murska Sobota, Slovenia

Mura vs. SK Sturm Graz — Paramount+, 2 p.m.

Playoff: 1st Leg, Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Fenerbahçe vs. HJK — Paramount, 2:45 p.m.

Playoff: 1st Leg, Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece

Olympiacos vs. Slovan Bratislava — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Playoff: 1st Leg, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Alashkert — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Playoff: 1st Leg, Allianz Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Rapid Wien vs. Zorya Luhansk — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/TSN1/TSN4/NESN, 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury — Twitter/NBA TV Canada/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/Sportsnet 360/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.