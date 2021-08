All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Press Conference: Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás — FS1, 5 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Gamebreakers — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Football: SEC Preview — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Preliminary Round, National Stadium of Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica

Santos de Guapiles vs. Verdes — FS2, 8 p.m.

Preliminary Round, Estádio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Marathón vs. Diriangén — FS2, 10 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 5

Taracón to Albacete — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Angus, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Classics: 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs-Jon Rahm & Dustin Johnson — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Bolton Landing Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — ESPN/NESN/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco — MLB Network/SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at Washington — MLB Network/Sportsnet/MASN, 4 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC — Bally Sports Southeast/TSN4, 7 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United — WSBK/WNAC 64.3/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Montreal Impact — WSTR/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire — WBFS/WTVX/WGN, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. NYC FC — WPHL/YES app/YESNetwork.com, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew — Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders — KTXA/KMPX/KZJO, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers — Bally Sports Kansas City Plus/KPTV, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City — WUXP/WRBW, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KBVO/TSN4, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo — KTBU, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Sounds of the Finals: 2021 — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fantasy Football Draft — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Champions Cup

Day 1, Providence Park, Portland, OR

Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Arena Esport — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ESPN Films: World Beaters — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series/ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Sampson Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships

Day 2, Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

Heptathlon and Event Finals — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty — CBS Sports Network/KZJO, 7 p.m.