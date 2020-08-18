All Times Eastern
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Wcdnesday)
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
College Football 150: The Greatest Mascots — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 16: Solid Contact — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Nick Dougherty’s Tee Time Tips: Hillside Golf Club — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1999 Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Edgar vs. Maynard 3 (10/08/2011) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Frank Edgar vs. Gray Maynard — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — FS1, 8:15 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado at Houston — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 1: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks — TNT, 1:30 p.m.
Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers — TNT, 4 p.m.
Western Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 1: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets — TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m.
Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Magic/Bucks, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Heat/Pacers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Thunder/Rockets, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Trail Blazers/Lakers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
The latest
- Loud and clear F-bombs have become a regular part of MLB broadcasts in empty stadiums
- Mike Golic on former co-host Mike Greenberg: “There really isn’t much of a relationship anymore”
- White Sox prohibit St. Louis reporters from ballpark to cover Cardinals, citing Chicago’s COVID-19 restrictions
- NBA terminates contract with photographer over offensive Facebook post about Kamala Harris
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
In the Huddle — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles: Episode 2 — HBO, 10 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 4: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens — NBCSN, 3 p.m. (Flyers lead series 2-1)
Game 4: Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (Islanders lead series 3-0)
Western Conference Quarterfinals, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 5: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Game 5: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series 3-1)
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.
NHL Top 10 All-Time Records — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Soccer
Canadian Premier League
Pacific FC vs. York9 FC — FS2, 8 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Bobcats on Three — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
UEFA Champions League
Semifinal, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal
Red Bull Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS All Access/Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)
Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky — ESPN2, 9 p.m.