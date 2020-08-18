All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at NC Dinos — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Wcdnesday)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest Mascots — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 16: Solid Contact — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Nick Dougherty’s Tee Time Tips: Hillside Golf Club — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1999 Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Edgar vs. Maynard 3 (10/08/2011) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Frank Edgar vs. Gray Maynard — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — FS1, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Houston — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL

Game 1: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers — TNT, 4 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL

Game 1: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Magic/Bucks, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Heat/Pacers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Thunder/Rockets, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Trail Blazers/Lakers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

In the Huddle — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles: Episode 2 — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 4: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens — NBCSN, 3 p.m. (Flyers lead series 2-1)

Game 4: Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (Islanders lead series 3-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 5: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series 3-1)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Top 10 All-Time Records — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Canadian Premier League

Pacific FC vs. York9 FC — FS2, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Bobcats on Three — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Semifinal, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS All Access/Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky — ESPN2, 9 p.m.