All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Collection

Pacquiao vs. Broner (01/19/2019) — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Perrella vs. Ugas (09/27/2016) — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College Football

The Huddle — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Orientation 2021 — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 3: Santo Domingo de Silos to Picón Blanco — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

U.S. Golf Highlights: 2016 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 18: Maximum Distance — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at New York Yankees — Bally Sports West/YES, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — ESPN/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco — SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Indiana vs. Washington — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Atlanta vs. New York — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Memphis vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Milwaukee vs. Denver — ESPNews/TSN5, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Phoenix — ESPN2/TSN5, 6 p.m.

Detroit vs. Orlando — ESPN2/TSN5, 8 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Chicago — ESPN2/TSN5, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Giresunspor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2;40 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Virginia — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Rating LeBron, AD and Other Dynamic Duos — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Michael Strahan — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series/ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Sampson Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.