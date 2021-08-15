All Times Eastern
Bundesliga
Matchday 1
1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
1. FC Köln vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.
Cycling
Vuelta a España
Stage 2: Caleruega to Burgos — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.
Drag Racing
Menard’s NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS
Qualifying — FS1, noon
Finals — Fox, 3 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 1
Newcastle United vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City — Telemundo, 11 a.m./NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.
Formula E
Berlin E-Prix, Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin, Germany
Round 15 — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Golf
LPGA
Ladies Scottish Open, Dumbarnie Links, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom
Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC
Final Round — Golf Channel,1 p.m.
Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Amateur, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA
Final Match — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Final Match — NBC, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, NE
Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
European Tour
Cazoo Classic, London Golf Club, Ash, Kent, England, United Kingdom
Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Monday, delayed from 8/15)
Faldo Formula — CBS, 1:30 p.m.
One Shot Away — CBS, 2 p.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Galway Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.
Galway Stakes — FS1, 3 p.m.
Galway Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 1
Celta Vigo vs. Atlético Madrid — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad — ABC, 1:50 p.m.
Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 4:05 p.m.
LaLiga Pregame — ABC, 1:30 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 2
Stade de Reims vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m./beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 8:55 a.m.
RC Lens vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Espańol, 10:55 a.m.
Olympique vs. Marseille vs. FC Girondins de Bourdeaux — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.
Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Espanol, 4:45 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)
MLB
American League
Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — TBS/WPIX/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m
Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)
Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)
National League
Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN2, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — ESPN, 7 p.m.
The latest
- FCC proposes $20,000 fine for ESPN over emergency alert system tone used in a 2020 rebroadcast of a 2011 documentary
- Religion of Sports adds NPR senior director of programming Steve Nelson as Head of Talk, plans to boost podcasts
- Brett McMurphy is heading from Stadium to The Action Network
- Holly Rowe will join Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN’s top CFB team, filling Maria Taylor’s sideline role
Interleague
St. Louis at Kansas City — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
Atlanta United vs. LAFC — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew — WGN/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.
Nashville SC vs. D.C. United — WUXP/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders — FS1, 10 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Brickyard 200, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Qualifying — CNBC, 9 a.m.
Race — NBC, 1 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Indianapolis — FS1, 11 a.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Post Race Show — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
NBA Summer League
Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Dallas vs. Sacramento — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Utah vs. Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Philadelphia — ESPN2/TSN2, 7 p.m.
Golden State vs. New Orleans — ESPN2/TSN2, 9 p.m.
Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Milwaukee vs. Washington — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. San Antonio — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.
Orlando vs. Houston — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.
Memphis vs. Chicago — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight
NFL Preseason
Carolina at Indianapolis — NFL Network/WSOC/WXIN, 1 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2021: 100-91 — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2021: 90-81 — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2021: 80-71 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2021: 70-61 — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2021: 60-51 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2021: 50-41 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
E60: Man in the Middle: The Rudy Gobert Story — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
U.S. Open Series: National Bank Open Singles and Doubles Finals (ATP, Toronto/WTA, Montreal) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
U.S. Open Series/ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Western & Sampson Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH
Qualifying — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings — ESPN3/Bally Sports Southwest Plus/NESNplus, 4 p.m.
Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky — ABC, 4 p.m.
Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces — Monumental Sports/KHSV, 6 p.m.
New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx — Facebook/YES, 7 p.m.
Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks — Sportsnet/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.