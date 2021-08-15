All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 2: Caleruega to Burgos — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Drag Racing

Menard’s NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS

Qualifying — FS1, noon

Finals — Fox, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 1

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City — Telemundo, 11 a.m./NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Formula E

Berlin E-Prix, Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin, Germany

Round 15 — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Golf

LPGA

Ladies Scottish Open, Dumbarnie Links, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

Final Round — Golf Channel,1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA

Final Match — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Final Match — NBC, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, NE

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

European Tour

Cazoo Classic, London Golf Club, Ash, Kent, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Monday, delayed from 8/15)

Faldo Formula — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Galway Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Galway Stakes — FS1, 3 p.m.

Galway Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Celta Vigo vs. Atlético Madrid — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad — ABC, 1:50 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 4:05 p.m.

LaLiga Pregame — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

Stade de Reims vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m./beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 8:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Espańol, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique vs. Marseille vs. FC Girondins de Bourdeaux — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Espanol, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — TBS/WPIX/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Kansas City — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta United vs. LAFC — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew — WGN/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United — WUXP/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders — FS1, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Brickyard 200, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Race — NBC, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Indianapolis — FS1, 11 a.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Post Race Show — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Dallas vs. Sacramento — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Utah vs. Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia — ESPN2/TSN2, 7 p.m.

Golden State vs. New Orleans — ESPN2/TSN2, 9 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Milwaukee vs. Washington — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. San Antonio — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.

Orlando vs. Houston — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Chicago — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL Preseason

Carolina at Indianapolis — NFL Network/WSOC/WXIN, 1 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2021: 100-91 — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2021: 90-81 — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2021: 80-71 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2021: 70-61 — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2021: 60-51 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2021: 50-41 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: Man in the Middle: The Rudy Gobert Story — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series: National Bank Open Singles and Doubles Finals (ATP, Toronto/WTA, Montreal) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

U.S. Open Series/ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Western & Sampson Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Qualifying — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings — ESPN3/Bally Sports Southwest Plus/NESNplus, 4 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky — ABC, 4 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces — Monumental Sports/KHSV, 6 p.m.

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx — Facebook/YES, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks — Sportsnet/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.