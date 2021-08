All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 22

Melbourne Demons vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, midnight

Fremantle Dockers vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 7, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State — CBS, 1 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Power — CBS, 2 p.m.

Ball Hogs vs. 3 Headed Monsters — Triller/FITE, 3 p.m.

Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers — Triller/FITE, 4 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBA/WBO Bantamweight Title, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero — Showtime, 10 p.m.

All Access: Jake Paul vs. Woodley — Showtime, 9:30 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

WBA World Super Flyweight Championship, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, OK

Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney 3 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. SC Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 2

Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPNNews, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

BYU vs. Weber State — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Round of 64

Benevento vs. S.P.A.L. — Paramount+, 11:45 a.m.

Cittadella vs. Monza — Paramount+, noon

Hellas Verona vs. Catanzaro — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Cagliari vs. Pisa — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 1: Burgos (Individual Time Trial) — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Matchweek 1

Manchester United vs. Leeds United — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Everton vs. Southampton — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Liverpool — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Formula E

Berlin E-Prix Round 14, Templehof Airport Circuit, Berlin, Germany

Race — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

LPGA

Ladies Scottish Open, Dumbarnie Links, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

3rd Round — Golf Channel,1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA

Semifinals — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Semifinals — NBC, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, NE

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

European Tour

Cazoo Classic, London Golf Club, Ash, Kent, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Sunday, delayed from 8/14)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Fourstardave Handicap and Saratoga Special — FS2, 1 p.m.

IndyCar

A Silly Sponsor’s Name Here Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre Race — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Cádiz vs. Levante — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

Lille OSC vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports Español, 10:50 a.m./beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg — beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m./beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

Angers SCO vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports Español, 6:50 a.m./beIN Sports, 6:55 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports Español, 10:20 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox — YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet One/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — FS1/Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN2, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Kansas City — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m

MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy — Fox, 6 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. New York Red Bulls — TVA Sports/MSG Network, 8 p.m

New York City FC vs. Inter Miami — YES app/WBFS/WTVX/WAMI, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution — TSN4/WSBK/WNAC 64.3, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City — KTXA/KMPX/Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids — KTBU/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC — KSL/KNVA, 10 p.m.

MLS Pre-Game — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Brickyard 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Practice — NBC Sports Gold, 11 a.m.

Race — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Post Race Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Denver vs. Dallas — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Boston — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston, 5 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Toronto — NBA TV/TSN2, 7 p.m.

Portland vs. Phoenix — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Atlanta vs. Miami — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 4 p.m.

Indiana vs. Oklahoma City — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.

Cleveland vs. New York — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Detroit vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Miami at Chicago — NFL Network/WFOR/WLFD, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota — KTVD/KMSP, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville — NFL Network/WEWS/WJAX, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore — NFL Network (Cleveland and Jacksonville)/WVUE/WBAL, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay — WKRC/WFLA, 7:30 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants — WNBC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay — KTRK/WGBA, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco — KSHB/KPIX, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas — KCPQ/KVVU, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams — NFL Network/KCBS/KABC, 10 p.m.

NHL

The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Kansas City vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN, noon

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series: National Bank Open Semifinal 1 (ATP, Toronto/WTA, Montreal) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

U.S. Open Series: National Bank Open Semifinal 2 (ATP, Toronto/WTA, Montreal) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.