All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 12

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Brisbane Lions — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Carlton Blues — ESPN3, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

Gran Premio de Espańa, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN, 4:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Celtic Classic, The Celtic Manor Resort (Twenty Ten Course), City of Newport, Wales, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel.com/Golf Channel app, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel.com/Golf Channel app, 10 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel.com/Golf Channel app, 5 a.m. (Saturday, delayed)

LPGA Tour

Ladies Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, OH

Quarterfinals — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

EA Sports UFC Virtual Fight Card — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

UFC 252 Countdown: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

2020 Restart, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL

End of Regular Season

Miami vs. Indiana — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 2: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN, 3 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (Islanders lead series 1-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 2: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche — NHL Network/NBCSN, 2 p.m. (Colorado leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m. (Vancouver leads series 1-0)

Game 3: Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 10:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Tim Tebow: Everything in Between — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E:60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

The Top Seed Open, Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Prague Open, TK Sparta Praha, Prague, Czech Republic

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Herculis, Stade Louis II, Fontvielle, Principality of Monaco

Finals — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinal, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Barcelona vs. Bayern München — CBS All Access/Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky — Twitter, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings — NBA TV, 8 p.m.