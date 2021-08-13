All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Week 2

Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN3/TSN4, 8 p.m.

College Football

The Huddle — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

2019 LSU Football: One for the Ages — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 1

Brentford vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live (season premiere) — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra (season premiere) — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone (season premiere) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Premier League Review — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Cazoo Classic, London Golf Club, Ash, Kent, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA

Ladies Scottish Open, Dumbarnie Links, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA

Quarterfinals — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, NE

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Tale of the Cat Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

IndyCar

A Silly Sponsor’s Name Here Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NASCAR/IndyCar Bridge Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

Valencia CF vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

LaLiga Pre-Show — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Playoffs, Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

Prelims — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Bellator 264

Mousasi vs. Salter, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Main Card — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Combate Global

Women’s Tournament, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Main Card — Paramount+, 11 p.m./Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC 265 Recap Special — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Women — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/KNTV, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Kansas City — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — NBC Sports Bay Area/TSN1, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Practice — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Minnesota vs. Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 4 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Cleveland — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New York vs. Detroit — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.

Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Miami vs. Utah — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Golden State vs. Oklahoma City — ESPN2/TSN2, 7 p.m.

Memphis vs. Sacramento — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL Preseason

Buffalo at Detroit — NFL Network/WIVB/WJBK, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta — WKRN/WAGA, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona — KTVT/KPNX, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Milestones ’20-’21 — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit — Twitch, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Syracuse — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series: National Bank Open Quarterfinals (ATP, Toronto/WTA, Montreal) — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.