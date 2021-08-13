All Times Eastern
Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 1
Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
Canadian Football League
Week 2
Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.
CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN3/TSN4, 8 p.m.
College Football
The Huddle — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
ACC Football Road Trip: Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
2019 LSU Football: One for the Ages — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 1
Brentford vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.
Premier League Live (season premiere) — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra (season premiere) — Universo, 2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone (season premiere) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Premier League Review — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Premier League World — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf
European Tour
Cazoo Classic, London Golf Club, Ash, Kent, England, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
LPGA
Ladies Scottish Open, Dumbarnie Links, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
USGA
U.S. Amateur, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA
Quarterfinals — Peacock, 11 a.m.
Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, noon
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, NE
1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)
PGA Tour Champions
Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
1st Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Tale of the Cat Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.
IndyCar
A Silly Sponsor’s Name Here Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Qualifying — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NASCAR/IndyCar Bridge Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 1
Valencia CF vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
LaLiga Pre-Show — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Professional Fighters League
Playoffs, Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL
Prelims — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Main Card — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Bellator 264
Mousasi vs. Salter, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT
Main Card — Showtime, 9 p.m.
Combate Global
Women’s Tournament, Univision Studios, Miami, FL
Main Card — Paramount+, 11 p.m./Univision/TUDN, midnight
UFC 265 Recap Special — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Women — ESPN2, midnight
The latest
- FCC proposes $20,000 fine for ESPN over emergency alert system tone used in a 2020 rebroadcast of a 2011 documentary
- Religion of Sports adds NPR senior director of programming Steve Nelson as Head of Talk, plans to boost podcasts
- Brett McMurphy is heading from Stadium to The Action Network
- Holly Rowe will join Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN’s top CFB team, filling Maria Taylor’s sideline role
MLB
American League
Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.
Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/MASN2, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/WPIX, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/KNTV, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis at Kansas City — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Baseball — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
MLS
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — NBC Sports Bay Area/TSN1, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Practice — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA Summer League
Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Minnesota vs. Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 4 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Cleveland — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
New York vs. Detroit — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.
Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Miami vs. Utah — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Golden State vs. Oklahoma City — ESPN2/TSN2, 7 p.m.
Memphis vs. Sacramento — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 5 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight
NFL Preseason
Buffalo at Detroit — NFL Network/WIVB/WJBK, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Atlanta — WKRN/WAGA, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona — KTVT/KPNX, 10 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Milestones ’20-’21 — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit — Twitch, 8:30 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Syracuse — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
U.S. Open Series: National Bank Open Quarterfinals (ATP, Toronto/WTA, Montreal) — Tennis Channel, noon
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.