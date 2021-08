All Times Eastern

Canadian Football League

Week 2

BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal: 1st Leg, Estádio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Club América vs. Philadelphia Union — FS1/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Cazoo Classic, London Golf Club, Ash, Kent, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA

Ladies Scottish Open, Dumbarnie Links, Fife, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA

Round of 32 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Round of 32 — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, NE

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Dew Handicap — FS2, 1 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Quarterfinal, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Orlando City SC vs. Santos Laguna — TUDN, 6:55 p.m./ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2021 Playoff Preview — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

PFL 2021 Best Highlights — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Combate Global — CBS Sports Network, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Upsets — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Field of Dreams Game, Field of Dreams, Dyersville, IA

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 6 p.m.

American League

Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore — Bally Sports Detroit/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 4 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Washington at New York Mets — MLB Network/MASN/SNY, noon

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download: Jerry Nadeau — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

San Antonio vs. Charlotte — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Washington vs. Brooklyn — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Orlando vs. Boston — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Chicago vs. Minnesota — NBA TV/TSN2, 4 p.m.

Indiana vs. Portland — NBA TV/TSN4, 6 p.m.

Houston vs. Toronto — NBA TV/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Denver — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Washington at New England — NFL Network/WRC/NBC Sports Washington/WBZ, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — NFL Network/KDKA/WCAU, 7:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Gold Jacket Centennial Celebration 2020-21 — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Review Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

USA Today Sports Seriously — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series: National Bank Open (ATP, Toronto/WTA, Montreal) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

UEFA Europa League

Third Qualifying Round: 2nd Leg, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca, Cyprus

Anorthosis Famagusta vs. Rapid Wien — Paramount+, 1 p.m.