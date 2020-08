All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

KIA Tigers at LG Twins — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Formula E

Berlin E-Prix, Berlin Tempelhof Airport, Berlin, Germany

Round Ten

Qualifying — FS2, 9 a.m.

Race — FS2, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

Rewards Challenge — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, OR

Round of 64 Matches — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Round of 64 Matches — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 2 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Johnson vs. Cormier — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC-The Walk: Miocic vs. Cormier 1 — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Colorado — ESPN, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at Cincinnati — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston or Baltimore at Philadelphia — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2020 Restart, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL

Indiana vs. Houston — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (season premiere) — HBO, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 1: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Game 1: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Game 1: Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 1: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Game 1: Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

The Top Seed Open, Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Prague Open, TK Sparta Praha, Prague, Czech Republic

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinal, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Atalanta BC vs. Paris Saint-Germain — CBS All Access/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Fütbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — UniMás/TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky — Fox Sports Arizona/WCIU, 9 p.m.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm — Twitter/KZJO, 10 p.m.