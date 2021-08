All Times Eastern

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Boston College — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal: Leg 1, Estadio BBVA Bancomer, Guadalupe, Greater Monterrey, Mexico

CF Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul — FS1/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA

Round of 64 — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Round of 64 — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Evan Shipman Handicap and Mahony Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Quarterfinal, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

New York City FC vs. Pumas UNAM — TUDN, 7:50 p.m./ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — YouTube, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Kansas City — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore — Bally Sports Detroit/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at San Diego — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Houston — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

If You Build It: 30 Years of Field of Dreams — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Epic Moments: Captain’s Quest — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Cup — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Orlando — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. Golden State — ESPN/TSN1/TSN4, 8 p.m.

New York vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Miami vs. Memphis — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

Utah vs. Dallas — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Coppa Italia Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series: National Bank Open (ATP, Toronto/WTA, Montreal) — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

UEFA Super Cup

Final, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Villarreal — Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Super Cup Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Super Cup Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.