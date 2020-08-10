All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 11
Adelaide Crows vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at KIA Tigers — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
College Football
College Football Live (season premiere) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Golf
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Inside PING HQ — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Me and My Golf: Bunker Play — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Feherty: Ian Woosnam — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Detroit — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Philadelphia — FS1, 6 p.m.
Washington at New York Mets — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Interleague
San Francisco at Houston — ESPN, 9 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA
2020 Restart, Adventhealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
Dallas vs. Utah — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Toronto vs. Milwaukee — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA on TNT — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
The latest
- Draymond Green wasn’t even subtle with his attempt at tampering with Devin Booker
- Daniel Snyder is suing a media company based in India for defamation
- Aubrey Levy talks theScore’s esports success during the North American sports pause and their new “Sports Are Back” betting campaign
- ESPN confirms ESPN+ price increase to $5.99/month, effective for new subscriptions as of August 12th
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Draft Lottery — NBCSN/Sportsnet, 6 p.m.
NHL Top 10 Defensemen — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
WTA Tour
Prague Open, TK Sparta Praha, Prague, Czech Republic
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.
UEFA Europa League
Quarterfinal, Merkur Spielarena, Düsseldorf, Germany
Internazionale Milan vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — CBS All Access//Galavision, 2:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal, RheinEnergie Stadion, Cologne, Germany
Manchester United vs. FC København — CBS All Access/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm — ESPN2, 9 p.m.