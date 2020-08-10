All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 11

Adelaide Crows vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at KIA Tigers — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Football

College Football Live (season premiere) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Inside PING HQ — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Me and My Golf: Bunker Play — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Ian Woosnam — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — FS1, 6 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Houston — ESPN, 9 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

2020 Restart, Adventhealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL

Dallas vs. Utah — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Toronto vs. Milwaukee — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA on TNT — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Draft Lottery — NBCSN/Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

NHL Top 10 Defensemen — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Prague Open, TK Sparta Praha, Prague, Czech Republic

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinal, Merkur Spielarena, Düsseldorf, Germany

Internazionale Milan vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — CBS All Access//Galavision, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal, RheinEnergie Stadion, Cologne, Germany

Manchester United vs. FC København — CBS All Access/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm — ESPN2, 9 p.m.