All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Semifinals, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Florida TNT vs. Boeheim’s Army — ESPN, noon

Team 23 vs. Blue Collar U — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Basketball Tournament 3-Point Contest — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Boxing

PBC Fight Camp: Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence, Jr.: Part 1 — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Final, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Mexico — Univision/TUDN, 8:30 p.m./FS1, 9 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 8 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 11 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, CA

Qualifying 2 — FS1, 10 a.m.

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

Golf

LPGA/Ladies European Tour/European Tour

ISPS Handa World Invitational, Golgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, NE

Final Round — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Amsterdam Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Amsterdam Stakes — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Detroit — MASN2/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto — Bally Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — TBS/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Boston at Tampa Bay — ESPN, 7 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Washington — Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York Mets — Bally Sports Ohio/SNY, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Miami — YES/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Bally Sports North/Bally Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco –AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC — TSN4/WUXP, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

High Tops: Best of Conference & NBA Finals 2021 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of Free Agency — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2020-21 Overtime Moments — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Day 9

Handball

Men’s, Yoyogi National Stadium, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Denmark vs. Sweden — USA Network, 8:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Men’s Pool B, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

United States vs. Argentina — NBC, 8:45 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Women’s Round of 16, Shiokaza Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Lidy Echevarria Benitez/Leila Consuelo Marinez Ortega (Cuba) vs. April Ross/Alix Klineman (United States) — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes (Canada) vs. Liliana Fernandez Steiner/Elsa Baquerizo McMillan — CNBC, 9 p.m.

Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Finals: Women’s 100m Hurdles, Men’s Long Jump and Qualifying Heats — NBC/USA Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying, Women’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s Discus Final, Men’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Women’s 5000m Final — Peacock, 6:20 a.m. (Monday)

Wrestling

Men’s and Women’s, Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo, Japan

Greco Roman 60kg, 77kg, 97kg and 130kg/Women’s Freestyle 76kg — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Finals: Greco-Roman 60kg, Greco-Roman 130kg and Women’s Freestyle 76kg and Semifinals: Greco-Roman 77kg and 97kg — Olympic Channel, 5:15 a.m. (Monday)

Water Polo

Men’s Group A, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Hungary vs. Italy — CNBC, 9 p.m.

Greece vs. United States — CNBC, 10:30 p.m.

Group B, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Spain vs. Croatia — USA Network, 2:30 a.m. (Monday)

Canoe Sprint

Men’s and Women’s, Sea Forest Waterway, Kōtō, Japan

Qualifying — USA Network, 10:55 p.m.

Field Hockey

Women’s Quarterfinal, Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Australia vs. India — CNBC, 11:40 p.m.

Badminton

Women’s, Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan

Bronze and Gold Medal Matches — CNBC, 12;30 a.m. (Monday)

Basketball

Women’s Group B, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

France vs. United States — USA Network, 12:40 a.m. (Monday)

Diving

Men’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

3m Springboard Qualifying — CNBC, 2:10 a.m. (Monday)

Gymnastics

Event Finals, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Men’s Rings, Women’s Floor Exercise, Men’s Vault — Peacock, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

Women’s Semifinal, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima, Japan

United States vs. Canada — USA Network/Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Al Davis vs. The NFL — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

ESPN Films: 144 — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Breakaway — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN2, 5;30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Final — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Atlanta Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.