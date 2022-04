All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

FC Augsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 12:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Liberty at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma — Bally Sports/Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

7Innings Podcast — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Santa Clara at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal

1st Leg, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders vs. New York City FC — FS1/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship 2022

Round Robin, Orleans Arena, Orleans Casino and Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

Switzerland vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf

Men’s

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Par 3 Contest — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2002 — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Syracuse Crunch at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun, 12:30 p.m.

Hot Stove (season finale) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Network Presents: Donnie Baseball — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2022 Predictions Special — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.Whasin

NBA

NBA75 Celebration Game, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York — ESPN/YES/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah — Bally Sports Oklahoma/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

NBA 75: Connected: Trae Young and Isiah Thomas — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Courtside — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Top 10: Human Highlight Reels — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals — TNT/TVA Sports, 7:45 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks — TNT/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis — Root Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas — Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9;30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight — ESPNU, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Dominican Dream — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Hardest Hitting Boxers — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

E60: Super Bowl Special — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

2nd and 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

2nd and 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid — CBS/Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

1st Leg, El Madrigal, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. Bayern München — Galavisión, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/Galavisión/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.