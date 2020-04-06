Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
2019 National Semifinal: Auburn vs. Virginia — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
2019 National Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
2019 National Semifinal: Texas Tech vs. Michigan State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Football
Arizona at Oregon (11/16/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Red River Shootout: Oklahoma vs. Texas (10/06/2018) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Masters Highlights: 1964: Arnold Palmer — Golf Channel, 6:41 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Golf Films: Celebrating The Masters — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

MLB
1979 World Series, Game 2: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles (10/11/1979) — MLB Network, noon
1979 World Series, Game 5: Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates (10/14/1979) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
1987 World Series, Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins (10/18/1987) — MLB Network, 4 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Baseball Seasons: 1987 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS
Major League Soccer Marathon
1996 MLS Cup: D.C. United vs. LA Galaxy (10/20/1996) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
2001 MLS Cup: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy (10/21/2001) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Chelsea (07/21/2007) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, Western Conference Semifinal: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy (10/24/2019) — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA
2019 NBA Finals, Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (06/07/2019) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (12/06/2000) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets (01/08/2020) — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL
Monday Night Football Classic
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (09/25/2006) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl 50: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: History of the Quarterback — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Path to the Draft (season premiere) — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: A Lot To Be Thankful For — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6: Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues (04/20/2019) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks (12/15/2019) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks (12/19/2019) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (02/22/2020) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.
New York Rangers at Florida Panthers (11/16/2019) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Lunch Talk Live (series premiere) — NBCSN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Hurley — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

