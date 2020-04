All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Mens’

NCAA Tournament Classics

2007 National Championship: Florida vs. Ohio State — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

2012 National Championship: Kentucky vs. Kansas — CBS, 4 p.m.

2010 National Championship: Duke vs. Butler — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

2015 National Championship: Duke vs. Wisconsin — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

1983 National Championship: North Carolina State vs. Houston — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

2019 National Championship: Virginia vs. Texas Tech — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament Classics

2006 National Championship: Maryland vs. Duke — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2018 National Championship: Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Dogs

2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review 1999-2000 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Match of the Week: Manchester City vs. Queens Park Rangers (05/13/2012) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Match of the Week: Everton vs. Liverpool (11/23/2013) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

match of the Week: Chelsea vs. Arsenal (10/05/2014) — NBCSN, noon

eSports

Madden NFL20 Classic — ESPN2, noon

Madden NFL20 Club Championship — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Madden NFL20 Challenge — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Season 8 Rocket League World Championship — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Australian Virtual Grand Prix — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Golf

2019 Drive Chip & Putt National Finals — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

2019 Texas Open

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 ANA Inspiration

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 3 p.m.

Trackside Live — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 6 p.m.

MLB

2014 Home Run Derby (Minneapolis, MN) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

2014 All-Star Game (Minneapolis, MN) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

2015 Home Run Derby (Cincinnati, OH) — MLB Network, noon

2015 All-Star Game (Cincinnati, OH) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2016 Home Run Derby (San Diego, CA) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

2016 All-Star Game (San Diego, CA) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Food City Showdown, Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Race — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR’s Greatest Races: Darlington (2003) — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 7: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2010 NBA Finals, Game 7: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers — ABC, 3 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals, Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

2014 Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2015 Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2015 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7: Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

2016 Western Conference Finals, Game 7: Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

2016 NBA Finals, Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA 2K Players Tournament

1st Round

Montrezl Harrell vs. Domantas Sabonis — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Donovan Mitchell vs. Rui Hachimura — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Devin Booker vs. Michael Porter, Jr. — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Andre Drummond vs DeMarcus Cousins — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NFL

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (11/23/2014) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (10/14/2018) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (11/21/2019) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (11/02/2019) — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (01/29/2020) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (10/05/2019) — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Talking Football — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

90 Years of Stories: The Coach: Javier Irueta — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

E:60: Game One — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60 Profile: Julian Edelman — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

E:60: Mike Leach — ESPNews, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

E:60: Strong Man-Beyond the Mountain — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon