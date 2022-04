All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing: Live Weigh-In Show: Valdez vs. Stevenson — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 32

1. FC Union Berlin vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

Delaware State at Norfolk State — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Illinois State — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Football

College GameDay live from Las Vegas, NV — ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Lehigh at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s

ACC Tournament

Quarterfinals, Arlotta Stadium, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Duke vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Virginia — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

UConn at Georgetown — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Minnesota at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Curling

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Semifinals, Geneva Sous-Moulin Sports Center. Geneva, Switzerland

Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Series

Four-Wide Nationals, ZMax Dragway, Charlotte, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Catalunya Championship, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Girona, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Villarta, Vidanta, Mexico

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Finau, Ancer & Na — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Woodland & Grillo Groups — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 9. 13, 17 — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Groups: Reed, Todd & Muñoz/Rahm, Champ & Howell — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity International, Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Palos Verdes Championship, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 34

Sevilla vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 35

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Lightweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ivan Castillo vs. Claudio Quintana — Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Font vs. Vera — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Sportsnet (East/Ontario), 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — WUCW/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Kansas City — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California Plus, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Midwest Extra, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — Apple TV+, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at Miami — Root Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario), 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A-Game 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, DE

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 9 p.m. (Memphis leads series 3-2)

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA Courtside — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Grizzlies/Timberwolves, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting, Caesars Forum, Paradise, NV

Rounds 2 & 3 — ABC/ESPN/NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Rounds 2 & 3 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — ESPN2/NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live from Las Vegas, NV — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Draft Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Rounds 2-3 Recap — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Toronto — NESNplus/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo — NBC Sports Chicago/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Plus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey — Bally Sports Detroit/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal — Bally Sports Florida/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia — TSN5/RDS2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Rangers — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Islanders — TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Sun/MSG Plus 2, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg — Sportsnet West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — Altitude/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis — NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: San Jose at Seattle/Nashville at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NWSL

Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL Season Kickoff Show — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The Shoulders of Giants — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Boston — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming

USA Swimming International Team Trials

Day 3, Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Men’s and Women’s 400m Freestyle, Men’s and Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Men’s and Women’s 100m Backstroke — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: Semifinals: BMW Open (ATP)/Estoril Open (ATP)//Early Rounds: Madrid Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

Track and Field Weekly — Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m.