All Times Eastern
College Basketball
Men’s
2006 Aeropostale Classic
Duke vs. Pittsburgh (12/20/2007) — ACC Network, 10:30 a.m.
NIT Season Tip-Off
Semifinal: UConn vs. Georgia Tech (11/26/2003) — ACC Network, noon
Georgia Tech at Duke (03/03/2004) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina (02/05/2004) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
Women’s
Tennessee at Duke (01/23/2006) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
College Football
2019 SEC Championship
Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State (10/05/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
2019 Players Championship
Final Round: early stages (03/17/2019) — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Final Round: Watch With Rory (03/17/2019) — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 2: Iconic Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Course Record Special — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
The Skill Code: RX-Ball Striking and Amplifying Practice — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-1999 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Title Fight Knockouts — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Redemptions — ESPNews, midnight
MLB
2003 American League Championship Series
Game 7: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (10/16/2003) — ESPN, 7 p.m.
San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds (Barry Larkin goes 5 for 5, 06/24/2000) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds (Tom Browning’s perfect game, 09/16/1988) — MLB Network, noon
San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds (Homer Bailey’s no-hitter, 07/02/2013) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Washington Nationals at New York Mets (Max Scherzer’s no-hitter, 10/03/2015) — MLB Network, 4 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Anaheim Angels (Combined no-hitter honoring Tyler Skaggs, 07/12/2019) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals
Game 3: Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards (05/09/2015) — NBA TV, noon
Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls (05/08/2015) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
2004 Western Conference Semifinal
Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs (05/13/2004) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal
Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers (04/23/2019) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
2002 Western Conference Finals
Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs (05/26/2002) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers (03/16/2007) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (02/27/2016) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.
#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Steve Kerr — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
NFL
2018 AFC Championship
New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (01/20/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
The latest
- A film crew reportedly documented Kobe Bryant’s last NBA season, but the project is in limbo
- For The Win tweets “analysis” of pick #30 of the NFL draft with “Lorem ipsum” placeholder text
- New “Deadspin” completely botched the #26 pick, saying Miami took D’Andre Swift when Green Bay took Jordan Love
- Roger Goodell made two mistakes in 30 seconds when trying to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
2016 Eastern Conference Semifinal
Game 1: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (04/28/2016) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
1974 Stanley Cup Final
Game 6: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (05/19/1974) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
2009 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal
Game 7: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils (04/28/2009) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
1991 NHL All-Star Game
Campbell Conference vs. Wales Conference (01/19/1991) — NBCSN, midnight
Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators (12/03/2019) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils (03/17/2019) — NHL Network, noon
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (04/09/1993) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (12/11/2006) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
#HockeyatHome: The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
The Joe: The Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Stories We’ve Told: Hoops — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
The Undefeated Presents: The Year of the Black QB — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
The Undefeated Presents: Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
The Undefeated In-Depth: Serena Williams With Common — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)