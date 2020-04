All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

1995 ACC Championship

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest (03/12/1995) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

2003 NIT Season Tip-Off

Semifinal

UConn vs. Georgia Tech (11/26/2003) — ACC Network, midnight

Duke at Wake Forest (02/25/2020) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

2012 NCAA Championship

National Semifinal

UConn vs, Notre Dame (04/01/2012) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2015 NCAA Championship

National Semifinal

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame (04/05/2015) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2018 NCAA Championship

National Semifinal

Notre Dame vs. UConn (03/30/2018) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2018 NCAA Championship

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State (04/01/2018) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke (01/02/2020) — ACC Network, noon

UConn at Notre Dame (3OT game, 03/04/2013) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State (03/01/2020) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Football

2007 Belk Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M (12/29/2017) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2006 ACC Championship

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech (12/02/2006) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

2019 Orange Bowl

Florida vs. Virginia (12/30/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

LSU at Alabama (11/09/2019) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford (11/28/2015) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

Big Break Dominican Republic Marathon

Six in One, Half-Dozen in the Other (premiere) — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Hell Hath No Fury — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Kill Two Birds With One Stone — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

All Talk and No Action — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

When It Rains, It Pours — Golf Channel, noon

Water Under the Bridge — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

No “I” In Team — Golf Channel, 2 p,m.

Birds of a Feather Flock Together — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Lightning Never Strikes Twice — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.

The $100,000 Question (season finale) — Golf Channel, 5 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Xander Schauffele-Putting — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Shots You Need to Practice — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

ACE Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna (03/07/2020) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals (Randy Johnson’s 300th Victory, 06/04/2009) — MLB Network, 9:30 a.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs (Tom Glavine’s 300th Victory, 08/05/2007) — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m. & 11:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees (Tom Seaver’s 300th Victory, 08/04/1985) — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Seaver (premiere) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers (Kobe Bryant’s final game, 04/13/2016) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers (12/17/2006) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors (12/05/2016) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers (Kobe Bryant scores 81, 01/22/2006) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football Classic

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills (10/08/2007) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (10/14/2018) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Draft Grades — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Origins of Fantasy — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Birth of the Ball — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

1979 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens (05/21/1979) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

1980 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders (05/24/1980) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

1981 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Minnesota North Stars at New York Islanders (05/21/1981) — NHL Network, noon

1982 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks (05/16/1982) — NHL Network, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

1994 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6: New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres (04/27/1994) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2011 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 7: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (04/27/2011) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

2019 NHL Winter Classic

Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks (01/01/2019) — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

My Story: Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

My Story: Boston Bruins: Brandon Carlo — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

My Story: Boston Bruins: Sean Kuraly — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

My Story: Boston Bruins: Torey Krug — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show (network premiere) — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

1999 French Open

Men’s Final

Andre Agassi vs. Andrei Medvedev (06/06/1999) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2002 French Open

Women’s Final

Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams (06/08/2002) — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.