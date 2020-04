All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

2019 Maui Invitational

Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State (11/25/2019) — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech (02/26/2019) — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia Tech at Virginia (01/19/2020) — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

2007 ACC Championship

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech (12/01/2007) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

2008 Eaglebank Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Navy (12/20/2008) — ACC Network, midnight

Virginia at Virginia Tech (11/23/2018) — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Virginia Tech at Ohio State (09/06/2014) — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn (11/30/2019) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Spring Game (03/31/2018) — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Golf

2019 SEC Championship (04/28/2019) — SEC Network, 7:30 a.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review: 2005-06 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (11/17/2012) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

ePremier League Invitational: Semifinals & Final — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

eSports

Madden NFL20 Celebrity Tournament — ESPN2, noon

Madden NFL20 Last Chance Qualifier — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

2020 Rocket League Spring Series: North American Grand Finals — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Road to the Madden Bowl: Episode 1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Road to the Madden Bowl: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating: A Season’s Best — NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2019 New Orleans Classic

Final Round (04/28/2019) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (04/28/2019) — CBS, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 LA Open

3rd Round (04/26/2019) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

Anaheim Angels at Tampa Bay Rays (06/13/2019) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Seattle Mariners at Anaheim Angels (05/21/2013) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds (08/29/2018) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies (06/18/2017) — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins (07/15/2017) — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB: The Show-Players League Recap — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB: The Show-Players League Games — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

eMLS Tournament Special: Week 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR

2009 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Aaron’s 499 (04/26/2009) — FS1, 10 a.m.

iRacing Series

Talladega — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.

1979 NASCAR Winston Cup Series

Daytona 500 (02/18/1999) — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

2006 NBA Finals

Game 6: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks (06/20/2006) — ABC, 1 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/20/2013) — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls (05/08/2015) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

2015 NBA Finals

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/07/2015) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (0616/2015) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Cleveland Cavaliers (01/28/2015) — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs (03/12/2015) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (02/02/2020) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl XXXI

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers (01/26/1997) — Fox, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl Highlights Marathon

Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl X: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl XVI: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

2018 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (06/07/2018) — NBC, 3 p.m.

2019 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (06/12/2019) — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Olympics

Olympic Films: 1968 — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Olympic Films: Sydney 2000: Stories of Olympic Glory — NBCSN, midnight

Soccer

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Final: United States vs. Jamaica (07/26/2017) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E:60 Pictures: Perfect — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 3 — ESPN/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 4 — ESPN/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Roger Federer: Everywhere is Home — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire — ESPNews, noon