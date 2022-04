All Times Eastern

College Softball

Missouri at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Round Robin, Geneva Sous-Moulin Sports Center. Geneva, Switzerland

United States vs. Germany — Olympic Channel, 8 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 9: The Scoring Zone — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Thomas Bjorn-Putting — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2020: Bryson’s Breakthrough at Winged Foot — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1-Highlight Show —

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter Road to the Rematch: Launch Party — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 6:45 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 4, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets — TNT/NBC Sports Boston/YES, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 3-0)

Game 5, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 8 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 3-1)

West Conference

Game 5, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks — TNT/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Jazz/Mavericks, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Preview — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: Stop The Bleeding — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: Surrender — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: Nobody’s Business — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: Maybe — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame live from North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 34

Beşiktaş vs. Kasımpaşa Spor Kulubü — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:25 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: BMW Open (ATP)/Estoril Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)