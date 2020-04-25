All Times Eastern
Boxing
“Sworn Enemies”: Floyd Mayweather vs. Zab Judah (04/08/2006) — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez (03/15/2008) — ESPN, 8 p.m.
“Firepower”: Manny Pacquiao vs. Miguel Cotto (11/14/2009) — ESPN, 9 p.m.
“The Battle for Greatness”: Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao — ESPN, 10 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
2018 ACC Championship
North Carolina vs. Virginia (03/10/2018) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
Women’s
Virginia at Virginia Tech (02/23/2020) — ACC Network, 8:30 a.m.
College Football
Georgia Spring Game (04/20/2019) — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
College GameDay: NFL Draft — ESPN, 11 a.m.
2020 College Football Playoff Recap Show — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
English Premier League
PL 100: Peter Schmeichel — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
PL 100: Alan Shearer — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season: 2007-08 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season: 2008-09 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United (09/29/2001) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Chelsea (04/27/2014) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Manchester City (10/28/2000) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Everton vs. Manchester United (02/06/2004) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal (04/21/2009) — NBCSN, noon
The Noisy Neighbors — NBC, 1 p.m.
Pep’s Pursuit of Perfection — NBC, 2 p.m.
Premier League Season in Review: 2004-05 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
eSports
The Race: All-Star Series — ESPN2, noon
Formula E
Race at Home Series — FS1, 10:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
2017 New Orleans Classic
Final Round (05/01/2017) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Final Round (05/01/2017) — CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour 2020: In This Together — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour
2019 LA Open
3rd Round (04/25/2019) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Arnold Palmer Golf Gala
Front Nine (08/25/1997) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Back Nine (08/25/1997) — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.
IndyCar
iRacing
Circuit of the Americas — NBCSN, 2;30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 192
Rampage vs. Sonnen (01/20/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Bellator 194
Mitrione vs. Nelson (02/16/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
The latest
- A film crew reportedly documented Kobe Bryant’s last NBA season, but the project is in limbo
- For The Win tweets “analysis” of pick #30 of the NFL draft with “Lorem ipsum” placeholder text
- New “Deadspin” completely botched the #26 pick, saying Miami took D’Andre Swift when Green Bay took Jordan Love
- Roger Goodell made two mistakes in 30 seconds when trying to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft
MLB
2018 National League Championship Series
Game 5: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/17/2018) — Fox, 3 p.m
2014 National League Championship Series
Game 5: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants (10/16//2014) — FS1, 7 p.m.
1998 World Series
Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Yankees (10/17/1998) — FS1, midnight
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies (06/14/2019) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers (04/05/2019) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
New York Mets at Washington Nationals (09/03/2019) – MLB Network, 8 p.m.
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (08/04/2019) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB: The Show 20 Players League — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
This Week in Baseball: April 17, 1985 — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
This Week in Baseball: August 6, 1986 — FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR
1990 NASCAR Busch Series
Goody’s 300 (02/17/1990) — FS1, 8:30 a.m.
2005 NASCAR Nextel Cup Series
Golden Corral 500 (03/20/2005) — Fox, noon
NBA
2014 Western Conference Quarterfinal
Game 5: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder (04/29/2014) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers (05/02/2014) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers (05/03/2014) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
2014 Western Conference Semifinal
Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/13/2014) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (01/17/2014) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.
Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls (03/09/2014) — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
#NBATogether With Ernie Johnson: Dirk Nowitzki — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
#NBATogether With Ernie Johnson: Steve Kerr — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
NFL
2020 Player Selection Meeting
Rounds 4 – 7 — ABC, noon
Rounds 4 – 7 — ESPN/NFL Network, noon
NFL Draft Kickoff: Day 3 — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Total Access: Rounds 4 – 7 Recap — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
2016 Stanley Cup Final
Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/12/2016) — NBC, 3 p.m.
2017 Stanley Cup Final
Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (06/11/2017) — NBC, 4:30 p.m.
Olympics
Return to London: 2012 London Games
Women’s Gymnastics: Team Final — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Women’s Gymnastics: Individual All-Around Final — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Return to Rio: 2016 Rio Games
Women’s Gymnastics: Individual All-Around Final — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Return to Athens: 2004 Athens Games
Women’s Gymnastics: Team Final — NBCSN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Soccer
2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Final: United States vs. Japan (07/06/2015) — Fox, 8 p.m.
Top Ligue 1 Plays — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Top Vintage Goals — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
E:60 Profile: J.J. Watt — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60: Mandarich — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
Sport in the Time of Coronavirus — BBC World News, 11:30 a.m.
E:60 Pictures: Hurley — ESPNews, noon
Backstory: Banned for Life — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
SC Featured — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.