All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

College Baseball

Nebraska at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Duke at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 3 p.m.

Pepperdine at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

SEC Championship

Final, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). St. Simons Island, GA

Vanderbilt vs. Florida — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Louisville at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Ohio State at Michigan — ESPN2, noon

LSU at Georgia — ESPNU, noon

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

SEC Championship

Final, Dan Magill Tennis Complex, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Florida vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Women’s

SEC Championship

Final, Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Texas A&M vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Cycling

Liège-Bastogne-Liège — CNBC, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Chelsea vs. West Ham United — USA Network, 8:55 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Everton — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour/DP World Tour

ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Lakes Course, Infinitium, Tarragona, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

New Orleans Classic, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 9, 14, 17 — ESPN+, 10:45 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Morikawa & Schwartzel Teams — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups: C. Smith & Scheffler Teams — ESPN+, 11:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups: C. Smith Team/Lowry Team/Bubba Watson Team/Morikawa Team — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

ClubCorp Classic, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Open, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: The Life: Morikawa — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Belleville Senators at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

IIHF U-18 World Championship

Group Play

Group A, Fanatec Arena, Landshut, Germany

United States vs. Czechia — TSN4/NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Germany vs. Canada — TSN2/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. (rescheduled from January)

Ligue 1

Round 34

Stade Rennais vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

OGC Nice vs. Estac Troyes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Anaheim — MASN2/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle — Bally Sports Kansas City/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — WPIX/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta Union — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. LAFC — FS1, 5 p.m.

New York City FC vs. FC Toronto — YES/TSN4, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Geico 500. Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 4, United Center, Chicago, IL

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls — ABC, 1 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 2-1)

Game 4, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks — TNT/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m. (Miami leads series 2-1)

Western Conference

Game 4, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets — ABC, 3:30 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-0)

Game 4, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans — TNT/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 2-1)

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, noon

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Bucks/Bulls, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Warriors/Nuggets, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central: Heat/Hawks, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Suns/Pelicans, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

NFL

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: In the Arena — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: The Toughest Things — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: The Edge — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL Throwback: 2011 Draft Rewind — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: Goliaths — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: No Guarantees — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at New York Islanders — TVA Sports/Bally Sports South/MSG Plus, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/MSG Plus 2, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — TNT/TVA Sports, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal — NESN/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg — Altitude/TSN3, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports SoCal, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Minnesota at Nashville/St. Louis at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: San Jose at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Monday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NWSL Challenge Cup

Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 9 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Rolex SailGP-Showtime — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3:55 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

The Game: 2006…..Remembered — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of March — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: Finals: St. Barcelona Open (ATP)/Serbia Open (ATP)/BNP Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Center Court: BMW Open (ATP)/Estoril Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

USFL

Week 2

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.