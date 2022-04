All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Air Force at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

UConn at Boston College — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Campus Insiders: Draft Preview — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Big Uglies — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Playmakers — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Penn at Princeton — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Softball

East Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

7Innings Podcast — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Copa do Brasil

3rd Round

Leg 1, Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil

Atlético Mineiro vs. Brasilense — FS2, 5:50 p.m.

Leg 1, Estádio do Café, Londrina, Paraná, Brazil

Portuguesa RJ vs. Corinthians — FS2, 8:20 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Semifinal

2nd Leg, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Fiorentina — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m. (Juventus leads on aggregate 1-0)

DfB Pokal (German Cup)

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Chelsea vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Everton vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 33

Atlético de Madrid vs. Granada — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 1:50 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Matchday 33

Stade de Reims vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports, 12:50 p.m.

AS Monaco vs. OGC — beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.

Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL 1 2022 (Lightweights and Light Heavyweights), ESports Stadium, Arlington, TX

Prelims — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network/Sportsnet One/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

National League

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Bally Sports Arizona/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Sun/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 2, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics — TNT/WWOR/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)

Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 8 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 3-0)

Game 2, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 9:30 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 2-0)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nets/Celtics, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

Playoff Central: Bulls/Bucks, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m,

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Caught in the Draft: 1994: A Day That Will Life in Infamy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Dallas Oilers at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — Altitude/Root Sports Extra, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas — NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Arizona/Colorado at Seattle/Washington at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: Barcelona Open (ATP)/Serbia Open (ATP)/BNP Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)