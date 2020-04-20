All Times Eastern

College Basketball

2008 ACC Tournament Semifinal: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (03/15/2008) — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Upon Further Review: 1995 Duke vs. North Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina (03/04/2017) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Florida at South Carolina (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

2019 Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU (12/28/2019) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt (09/21/2019) — ESPNU, noon

Washington at Stanford (10/05/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (11/21/2015) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon (11/16/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Texas at USC (09/16/2017) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Washington (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

2020 Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe Marathon

Flashback Fortunes — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Steeped in Tradition — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Par or Better — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Shots on Demand — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Every Man for Himself — Golf Channel, noon

Bunker Down — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Pressure Points — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Now or Never — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Who Will be Champion (season finale) — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Mike Bender — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Personalities — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Slugfests — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Couture — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Overeem vs. Lesnar — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox (David Ortiz makes post-Marathon bombing speech, 04/20/2013) — MLB Network, 11 a.m. & 11 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (Fenway Park’s 100th Anniversary, 04/20/2012) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

2004 World Series Film: Boston Red Sox vs. St, Louis Cardinals — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: 2004 American League Championship Series, Game 4: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

A Perfect Storm: 1979 Daytona 500 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers (12/08/2019) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers (12/25/2019) — NBA TV, noon

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers (03/08/2020) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers (03/06/2020) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks (11/25/2019) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks (11/01/2019) — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Work From Home with the Dallas Mavericks — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (11/07/2005) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

1989 NFL Draft: Round 1 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Day 1: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Buzz — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Art of the Quarterback — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Matchup: Draft Special — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Tom Brady — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

1975 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres (05/27/1975) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

1976 Stanley Cup Final, Game 4: Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers (05/16/1976) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

1977 Stanley Cup Final, Game 4: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (05/14/1977) — NHL Network, noon

1978 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (05/25/1978) — NHL Network, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (10/05/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2017 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 4: Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators (04/20/2017) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

2018 NHL Winter Classic: New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres (01/01/2018) — NHL Network, midnight

#HockeyatHome: Gretzky & Ovi — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Olympics

Return to Beijing: 2008 Communist China Games

Men’s Beach Volleyball Gold Medal Final: United States vs. Brazil — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Michael Phelps — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Gold Medal Final: United States vs. Communist China — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball Gold Medal Final: United States vs. Brazil — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show (network premiere) — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:05 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon