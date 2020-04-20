Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

College Basketball
2008 ACC Tournament Semifinal: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (03/15/2008) — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Upon Further Review: 1995 Duke vs. North Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina (03/04/2017) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Football
Florida at South Carolina (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.
2019 Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU (12/28/2019) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt (09/21/2019) — ESPNU, noon
Washington at Stanford (10/05/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech (11/21/2015) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon (11/16/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Texas at USC (09/16/2017) — FS1, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Washington (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
2020 Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Golf
Big Break IV: USA vs. Europe Marathon
Flashback Fortunes — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Steeped in Tradition — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Par or Better — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Shots on Demand — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Every Man for Himself — Golf Channel, noon
Bunker Down — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Pressure Points — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Now or Never — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Who Will be Champion (season finale) — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Mike Bender — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Golf Channel Academy: Sandy Lyle-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Top 10: Personalities — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Slugfests — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Couture — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Overeem vs. Lesnar — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

The latest

MLB
Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox (David Ortiz makes post-Marathon bombing speech, 04/20/2013) — MLB Network, 11 a.m. & 11 p.m.
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox (Fenway Park’s 100th Anniversary, 04/20/2012) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

2004 World Series Film: Boston Red Sox vs. St, Louis Cardinals — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: 2004 American League Championship Series, Game 4: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
A Perfect Storm: 1979 Daytona 500 — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers (12/08/2019) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers (12/25/2019) — NBA TV, noon
Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers (03/08/2020) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers (03/06/2020) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks (11/25/2019) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks (11/01/2019) — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Work From Home with the Dallas Mavericks — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (11/07/2005) — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
1989 NFL Draft: Round 1 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Day 1: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: NFL Draft Buzz — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Art of the Quarterback — ESPN, 7 p.m.
NFL Matchup: Draft Special — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: Tom Brady — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Fox Football Now — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL
1975 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres (05/27/1975) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.
1976 Stanley Cup Final, Game 4: Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers (05/16/1976) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.
1977 Stanley Cup Final, Game 4: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (05/14/1977) — NHL Network, noon
1978 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (05/25/1978) — NHL Network, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (10/05/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
2017 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 4: Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators (04/20/2017) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
2018 NHL Winter Classic: New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres (01/01/2018) — NHL Network, midnight

#HockeyatHome: Gretzky & Ovi — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Olympics
Return to Beijing: 2008 Communist China Games
Men’s Beach Volleyball Gold Medal Final: United States vs. Brazil — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Michael Phelps — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball Gold Medal Final: United States vs. Communist China — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball Gold Medal Final: United States vs. Brazil — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Soccer
Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Rich Eisen Show (network premiere) — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:05 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang