All Times Eastern

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Classics

2001 National Semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

1998 National Semifinal: Kentucky vs. Stanford — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

2015 National Semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Football

2006 Rose Bowl: Texas vs. USC — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Games of the Century — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Sports

BTN: Ten B1G Years Marathon

Prelude — Big Ten Network, noon

2007-2008 — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

2008-2009 — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

2009-2010 — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

2010-2011 — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

2011-2012 — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

2012-2013 — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

2013-2014 — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

2014-2015 — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

2015-2016 — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

2016-2017 — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Hockey

2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship

United States vs Germany (12/27/2019) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Russia vs. United States (12/29/2019) — NHL Network, noon & 11 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. United States (12/30/2019) — NHL Network, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs. Finland (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Golf Medal Game: Russia vs. Canada (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Mixed Marital Arts

UFC Top 10: One-Round Wars — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Greatest Fights: Aldo vs. Mendes — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Greatest Fights: Shogun vs. Henderson — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Female Submission Artists — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

2001 World Series

Game 4: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Game 7: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1984 NBA Finals, Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2005 NBA Finals, Game 7: Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

1994 NBA Finals, Game 7: New York Knicks at Houston Rockets — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (10/24/2010) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2017 Divisional Playoff: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (01/14/2018) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (11/26/2015) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL

2009 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (06/12/2009) — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga’s Top Goal Scorer — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

LaLiga’s Best Goalkeeper — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga 2018/2019: Postseason Review — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:59 p.m,

90 Years of Stories: Leo Messi — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

LaLiga World Short — beIN Sports, 8:15 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

E:60: Profile: Ernie Johnson — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

E:60: Matt Millen: All Heart — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Love is Stronger — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

E:60: Owen and Haatchi — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Declan’s Legacy — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: What Lies Beneath — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon