All Times Eastern
College Basketball
2013 ACC Championship: Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina (03/17/2013) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
College Football
2019 NCAA Division I Championship
Quarterfinal: Illinois State at North Dakota State (12/14/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Semifinal: Montana State at North Dakota State (12/21/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Championship: James Madison vs. North Dakota State (01/11/2020) — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at South Carolina (09/14/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
LSU at Alabama (11/09/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Auburn at LSU (10/26/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
2002 Rose Bowl: Miami (FL) vs. Nebraska (01/03/3003) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Florida State at Miami (FL) (10/12/2002) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona State (11/23/2019) — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Miami (FL) at North Carolina (09/07/2019) — ACC Network, midnight
Florida at South Carolina (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, midnight
Inside College Football: Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
English Premier League
Premier League Season in Review: 2003-04 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool (12/14/2014) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Manchester United (12/16/2018) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
eSports
League of Legends Championship Series
Spring Split Playoffs
Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses/Flyquest — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup — ESPN2, noon
Formula 1
F1 eSports Virtual Grand Prix Highlights Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Virtual Grand Prix of Communist China — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
2015 Heritage Classic
Final Round (04/19/2015) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Final Round (04/19/2015) — CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Final Round (04/21/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour
2014 LOTTE Championship
Final Round (04/19/2014) — 6 p.m.
Tiger Tales — CBS, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
The latest
- ESPN2 will air a version of The Last Dance with language censored
- College basketball writer Adam Zagoria detailed his battle with COVID-19
- ESPN’s NBA HORSE challenge drew 686,000 viewers on Sunday
- ELEAGUE will show all-access footage from Final Kombat 2020, one of the last live U.S. esports events before the shutdown
MLB
1991 National League Championship Series, Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates (10/17/1991) — MLB Network, 8:30 a.m.
1992 National League Championship Series, Game 7: Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (10/14/1992) — MLB Network, noon
2016 World Series, Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians (11/02/2016) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
2014 World Series, Game 7: San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals (10/29/2014) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLS
eMLS Tournament
Week 1
Match 1, Leg 1: Francisco Calvo vs. Kendall Watson — FS1, 7 p.m.
Match 1, Leg 2: BITW7 vs. Fiddle — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Match 2, Leg 1: Adama Diomande vs. Chicharito — FS1, 8 p.m.
Match 2, Leg 2: RemiMartin vs. GODFATHER — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
NASCAR
eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational
Richmond Raceway — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.
1998 Daytona 500 (02/15/1998) — Fox, 2:30 p.m.
2004 Subway 400 at Rockingham — FS2, 3:30 p.m.
1988 Checker 500 at Phoenix International Raceway — FS2, 7 p.m.
NBA
Miami Heat at Boston Celtics (01/27/2013) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets (02/20/2013) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks (02/27/2013) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
2013 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (05/02/2013) — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.
2013 Western Conference Semifinal, Game 1: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs (05/08/2013) — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
2013 Eastern Conference Finals
Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat (05/22/2013) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat (05/24/2013) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
2013 NBA Finals
Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/20/2013) — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NFL
Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament — ESPN2, noon
Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (01/31/1999) — Fox, 3 p.m.
2006 AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (01/21/2007) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Super Bowl XLIX: Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (02/01/2015) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2015 AFC Championship Game: Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (01/24/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
NHL
2015 All-Star Skills Competition (01/24/2015) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.
2017 All-Star Skills Challenge (01/28/2017) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.
2013 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/24/2013) — NBC, 3 p.m.
2018 All-Star Skills Competition (01/27/2018) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.
2015 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/15/2015) — NBC, 4:30 p.m.
2019 All-Star Skills Competition (01/25/2019) — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.
2020 All-Star Skills Competition (01/24/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL All-Star: All-Access — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
Olympics
Return to Rio: 2016 Rio Games
Gymnastics: Individual Event Finals — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Olympic Films: Tokyo Olympiad — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
Olympic Films: First: The Official Film of the 2012 London Olympics — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)
Soccer
Men’s International Friendly
United States vs. Mexico (04/15/2015) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Semifinal: United States vs. Mexico (02/07/2020) — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
Top Goals: Neymar-Cavani-Mbappé — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
LaLiga Talking Football: Joaquin and Gordillo — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 9 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN. 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
The Last Dance: Part 1 (World Premiere) — ESPN/ESPN2, 9 p.m.
The Last Dance: Part 2 — ESPN/ESPN2, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)