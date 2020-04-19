All Times Eastern

College Basketball

2013 ACC Championship: Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina (03/17/2013) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

2019 NCAA Division I Championship

Quarterfinal: Illinois State at North Dakota State (12/14/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Semifinal: Montana State at North Dakota State (12/21/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Championship: James Madison vs. North Dakota State (01/11/2020) — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina (09/14/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

LSU at Alabama (11/09/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Auburn at LSU (10/26/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

2002 Rose Bowl: Miami (FL) vs. Nebraska (01/03/3003) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) (10/12/2002) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State (11/23/2019) — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina (09/07/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

Florida at South Carolina (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, midnight

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review: 2003-04 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool (12/14/2014) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United (12/16/2018) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

eSports

League of Legends Championship Series

Spring Split Playoffs

Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses/Flyquest — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup — ESPN2, noon

Formula 1

F1 eSports Virtual Grand Prix Highlights Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Virtual Grand Prix of Communist China — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2015 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/19/2015) — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (04/19/2015) — CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Final Round (04/21/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2014 LOTTE Championship

Final Round (04/19/2014) — 6 p.m.

Tiger Tales — CBS, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

1991 National League Championship Series, Game 7: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates (10/17/1991) — MLB Network, 8:30 a.m.

1992 National League Championship Series, Game 7: Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (10/14/1992) — MLB Network, noon

2016 World Series, Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians (11/02/2016) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2014 World Series, Game 7: San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals (10/29/2014) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

eMLS Tournament

Week 1

Match 1, Leg 1: Francisco Calvo vs. Kendall Watson — FS1, 7 p.m.

Match 1, Leg 2: BITW7 vs. Fiddle — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Match 2, Leg 1: Adama Diomande vs. Chicharito — FS1, 8 p.m.

Match 2, Leg 2: RemiMartin vs. GODFATHER — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational

Richmond Raceway — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.

1998 Daytona 500 (02/15/1998) — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

2004 Subway 400 at Rockingham — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

1988 Checker 500 at Phoenix International Raceway — FS2, 7 p.m.

NBA

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics (01/27/2013) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets (02/20/2013) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks (02/27/2013) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2013 Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (05/02/2013) — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

2013 Western Conference Semifinal, Game 1: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs (05/08/2013) — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

2013 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat (05/22/2013) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat (05/24/2013) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals

Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/20/2013) — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NFL

Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament — ESPN2, noon

Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons (01/31/1999) — Fox, 3 p.m.

2006 AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (01/21/2007) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl XLIX: Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (02/01/2015) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2015 AFC Championship Game: Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (01/24/2016) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

2015 All-Star Skills Competition (01/24/2015) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2017 All-Star Skills Challenge (01/28/2017) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

2013 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/24/2013) — NBC, 3 p.m.

2018 All-Star Skills Competition (01/27/2018) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

2015 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/15/2015) — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

2019 All-Star Skills Competition (01/25/2019) — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2020 All-Star Skills Competition (01/24/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL All-Star: All-Access — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Olympics

Return to Rio: 2016 Rio Games

Gymnastics: Individual Event Finals — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Olympic Films: Tokyo Olympiad — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Olympic Films: First: The Official Film of the 2012 London Olympics — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly

United States vs. Mexico (04/15/2015) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Semifinal: United States vs. Mexico (02/07/2020) — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Top Goals: Neymar-Cavani-Mbappé — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Talking Football: Joaquin and Gordillo — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN. 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Part 1 (World Premiere) — ESPN/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Last Dance: Part 2 — ESPN/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)