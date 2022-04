All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Arizona at Creighton — FS1, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

The Huddle — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

ACE Shootout Celebrity Skills Challenge — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Barcelona vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga 32nd Round Complete Highlight Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miscellaneous

2021 World’s Strongest Man — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

CROSSNET Sand Series: SoCal — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

2021 Air Hockey Invitational — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

2021 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NESN, 11 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Washington — Bally Sports Arizona/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — Bally Sports Bay Area Plus/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Sun/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers — TNT/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m. (Utah leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors — TNT/Altitude/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m. (Golden State leads series 1-0)

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN3, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8 pm.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Warriors, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 10:30 p.m.

Roger Hometown Hockey Pregame live from Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — NHL Network/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas — MSG Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle — TSN5/RDS/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Arizona/New Jersey at Vegas/Ottawa at Seattle/Dallas at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Running

Boston Marathon — USA Network, 8:30 a.m./WBZ, 9 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 33

Galatasaray vs. Malatyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:25 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPN, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Be Water — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Barcelona Open (ATP)/Serbia Open (ATP)/BNP Tennis Championship Istanbul (WTA)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

USFL

Week 1

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers — FS1, 7 p.m. (rescheduled from 4/17)