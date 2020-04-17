All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Georgia Tech at Duke (03/03/2004) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

Oklahoma at Baylor (11/16/2019) — ESPNU, noon

Mississippi at Alabama (09/28/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2014 Orange Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State (12/31/2014) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

BYU Sports Nation Play-by-Play: Gymnastics 2020 — BYUtv, noon

eSports

FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup — ESPN2, noon

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

2018 Mitsubishi Electric Class

Final Round (04/15/2018) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

2018 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/15/2018) — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 LOTTE Championship

Final Round (04/20/2019) — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

TVG Trackside Live — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Title Fights — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Alvarez vs. McGregor (03/18/2018) — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje (04/14/2018) — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

Houston Astros at Cleveland Indians (05/27/2018) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs (08/12/2018) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2017 American League Division Series, Game 2: New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians (10/06/2017) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.

This Week in Baseball: 09/07/1982 — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Only in Hollywood — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5 (4th Quarter): Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks (06/01/1994) — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers (Kobe Bryant’s Final Game, 04/13/2016) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (02/10/2011) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets (Reggie Miller scores 57, 11/28/1992) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

2005 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers (05/19/2005) — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks (06/01/1994) — NBA TV, noon

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Looking Back at Reggie Miller — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (09/22/2019) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots (02/03/2008) — FS1, 7 p.m.

2009 AFC Championship Game: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (01/24/2010) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

2001 AFC Divisional Playoff Game: Oakland Raiders at New England Patriots (01/19/2002) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Good Morning Football (maybe) — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2012 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings (06/11/2012) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

2013 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (06/24/2013) — NHL Network, noon

2011 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7: Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (06/15/2011) — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

2008 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (04/19/2008 — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, Game 7: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (05/13/2013) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

2015 Chicago Blackhawks Championship Film — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2011 Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Championship Video — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Olympics

Return to London: 2012 London Games

Women’s Swimming: Part 1 — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Women’s Swimming: Part 2 — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Men’s Swimming: Part 1 — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Men’s Swimming: Part 2 — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Semifinal: United States vs. Canada — NBCSN, midnight

Women’s Beach Volleyball: United States (Kerri Walsh Jennings/Misty May-Treanor) vs. United States (April Ross/Jennifer Kessy) — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

WNBA

2019 WNBA Finals, Game 5: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics (10/10/2019) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

2020 WNBA Draft — ESPN, 7 p.m.